CloudZero Releases Kubernetes Optimization Capabilities, Uniting Cluster Visibility And Efficiency

For the first time, Kubernetes users can see how much they spend, where and when they spend it, and how to make spend more efficient

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the global leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency, today announced enhanced Kubernetes optimization capabilities that make containerized cloud costs transparent, actionable, and tied directly to business value.

Kubernetes is essential infrastructure for modern engineering teams, but its costs are notoriously opaque. Platform and FinOps teams often struggle to see how Kubernetes clusters and resources are used, where waste hides, or how those costs map to the products and customers that drive business growth. The result is inefficiency, missed optimization opportunities, and margin risk in one of the fastest-growing areas of cloud spend.

CloudZero's new capabilities bring Kubernetes costs out of the shadows, giving users full visibility into cluster-level usage, efficiency, and business impact.

Usage metrics in CloudZero Explorer deliver granular cost and utilization data by cluster, namespace, and workload, turning opaque Kubernetes data into clear, actionable insight.

Optimization recommendations in CloudZero Optimize automatically identify CPU and memory overprovisioning, providing efficiency scores and precise actions to eliminate waste.

Kubernetes unit economics dashboards in CloudZero Analytics extend those insights to the business level, translating cluster spend into context like cost per customer, product, or environment, and giving engineering and finance teams a shared view of value.

These capabilities build on CloudZero's industry-leading FinOps platform, which helps global enterprises connect cloud and AI spend to business outcomes. With Kubernetes support, platform engineers and FinOps practitioners can now measure spend effectiveness, identify cost spikes, and manage underutilized clusters, all within the same unified platform they use for multi-cloud and AI cost intelligence.

"Kubernetes has become the backbone of modern cloud infrastructure, but understanding its costs has been anything but straightforward," said Erik Peterson, founder and CTO of CloudZero. "With these new capabilities, we're giving engineering and FinOps teams a unified view of cost, usage, and efficiency — so they can see exactly how clusters are performing, where waste exists, and how every dollar contributes to business outcomes."

CloudZero's Kubernetes capabilities will be showcased at KubeCon North America, November 10-13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia (Booth 751).

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

