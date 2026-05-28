CloudZero, The AI ROI Company, Launches the Financial Control Plane for AI

As AI spending hits $2.6 trillion, CloudZero gives finance, IT, and engineering a shared system to connect every AI dollar to the business outcome it produces.

BOSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, The AI ROI Company, today launched the financial control plane for AI: a shared system that finance, IT, and engineering teams use to connect every dollar of AI spend to business outcomes in real time. The launch expands CloudZero beyond cloud cost management into the defining challenge of the AI era: understanding what outcomes AI investments actually produce, not just what resources they consume.

Enterprise AI spending is expected to reach $2.6 trillion in 2026, growing at 47% annually, according to Gartner. Yet only 14% of CFOs report clear, measurable ROI from their AI investments, and 80% of companies miss AI spend forecasts by 25% or more.



The first phase of enterprise AI was tokenmaxxing: driving adoption, measuring usage, and watching token counts rise. The next phase is ROI. As AI spend moves from experiments to production workflows, the question changes from, "What did we spend?" to, "What did this spend produce, for whom, and at what margin?"

For nearly a decade, CloudZero has helped companies solve one of cloud's hardest problems: tracing shared infrastructure costs to the customers, products, features, and teams that drive them. AI creates the same attribution problem at a higher speed, with greater variability, and with far greater business urgency.



Unlike cloud, AI spend is generated continuously by model calls, agents, embedded features, and automated workflows. Provider invoices arrive too late, and without the business context leaders need. CloudZero captures that activity in real time and turns it into actionable AI ROI intelligence.

The financial control plane for AI is built on four core capabilities:

AI outcome attribution connects AI spend to the outcomes it produces, giving finance, operations, and engineering a defensible view of what AI cost, what it delivered, and where it created value.

Multi-dimensional allocation breaks down AI spend by the dimensions that matter, showing what it cost, who drove it, and what it produced.



breaks down AI spend by the dimensions that matter, showing what it cost, who drove it, and what it produced. Real-time spend starts with telemetry, not the monthly bill. CloudZero captures AI usage, call by call, as work happens, preserving the business context that the invoice can't provide.



starts with telemetry, not the monthly bill. CloudZero captures AI usage, call by call, as work happens, preserving the business context that the invoice can't provide. Redesigned user experience helps teams investigate AI spend, model the dimensions that matter, and move from cost question to cost decision faster. Model Context Protocol (MCP) support extends that intelligence into the AI-native tools engineering teams already use.

Becky Canterbury, senior manager of business operations and cloud FinOps, Shutterstock: "Every leadership team is under pressure to move quickly on AI while proving the financial impact behind each investment. The challenge is no longer whether to adopt AI. It is understanding what it costs, where that spend is going, and how it connects to business outcomes. CloudZero gives us a single view across models, providers, commitments, features, and customer behavior, helping us move from spreadsheet-based reporting to a clearer, more strategic view of AI and cloud costs."

Scott Castle, chief product officer, CloudZero: "AI is becoming central to how companies build products, serve customers, and run the business. But most companies still manage AI with token counts and monthly invoices, even as costs rise faster than expected and ROI remains unclear. As companies shift from pushing AI adoption to justifying AI spend, boards and CFOs are starting to ask the questions that matter: What did we spend, what did it produce, and what was it worth? CloudZero's financial control plane answers that."

To see a demo of the financial control plane, reach out here: https://www.cloudzero.com/demo/

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the AI ROI Company, delivering the financial control plane purpose-built for the way AI actually generates cost. Multi-dimensional allocation captures every AI interaction the moment it happens and connects it to the customer, product, and feature that drove it, giving finance, operations, and engineering leaders a shared view of cost per customer, cost per product, and cost per feature in real time. AI Hub embeds that intelligence directly into the agentic workflows engineering teams already use. Trusted by leaders like Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, Nubank, and Rapid7, CloudZero is how modern companies turn AI spending into business intelligence.

SOURCE CloudZero