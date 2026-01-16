CLOU's Next-Gen Aqua-E261 & Aqua-X261 C&I BESS Debuts at Solar Energy Expo Warsaw, Winning Award in ESS Category

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLOU Electronics, a BNEF Tier 1 energy storage system provider, unveiled its next-generation commercial and industrial (C&I) liquid-cooled energy storage systems, the Aqua-E261 and Aqua-X261, during the Solar Energy Expo. The company also showcased its integrated solutions portfolio, including the Aqua-C3.0 series of utility-scale liquid-cooled energy storage system.

For its pioneering products and solutions, CLOU received the Excellence Award in Energy Storage Category from exhibition organizer PTAK WARSAW EXPO, earning authoritative industry recognition for advancing energy storage technology and scaling applications.

Energy storage technology is accelerating Europe's energy transition, helping businesses significantly reduce electricity costs through scenarios such as peak shaving and valley filling, photovoltaic (PV) consumption, and electricity arbitrage, while millisecond-level emergency response ensures critical operations remain uninterrupted. Yet the industry faces three key challenges: breaking revenue bottlenecks, boosting operational efficiency, and fortifying safety defenses.

Aqua-E261 and Aqua-X261 C&I Storage Systems: Ultimate Safety, Maximized Return

As flagship products in CLOU's C&I liquid-cooled energy storage series, Aqua-E261 and Aqua-X261 are equipped with 314Ah battery cells and up to 261kWh energy storage capacity. Both models are certified to IEC, UN, and CE standards. The Aqua-X261 marks CLOU's first integrated PV and energy storage system, offering optional 120kW PV and STS module.

Ultimate Safety

In the electrical circuit, both products feature four-level overcurrent protection on the pack, cluster, PCS and cabinet levels to achieve precise and rapid level-by-level shutdown. In the thermal circuit, a three-layer system safety design of "early warning, exhaust ventilation and fire protection" is applied for proactive intervention before thermal runaway. Active venting combined with cabinet-level fire suppression further protects adjacent assets.

AI Smart Monitoring provides real-time data, flags cell anomalies and thermal runaway risks, and mitigates thermal runaway damage. Additionally, the European solution hosts core control and monitoring platforms on local servers, meeting the region's stringent reliability standards.

Maximized Return

In terms of the revenue, the product achieves a cell temperature difference of ≤2.5°C through balanced heat dissipation at the pack level and cell level, extending the system' lifetime by 2 years with two charges and two discharges per day.

Midea's proprietary AI temperature control technology cuts auxiliary power consumption by 30% with ultra-low static losses. Coupled with high-performance PCS and an intelligent energy management system (EMS) scheduling strategy, the system achieves maximum system efficiency of ≥ 90%.

The standardized modular design enables flexible capacity expansion, while onsite pre-commissioning cuts construction time by 50%. The upgraded EMS delivers intelligent O&M. An AI diagnostic system performs real-time fault analysis, enables 15-minute algorithm updates, and dynamically optimizes scheduling for maximum cycle efficiency.

Aqua-C Utility-scale Storage Systems: Ultimate Performance, Global Reach

Beyond new C&I storage offerings, CLOU showcased multiple utility-scale liquid-cooled energy storage systems. Its flagship Aqua-C2.5—already in global commercial deployment—achieves breakthroughs in safety, performance, and integrated innovation. As CLOU's first utility-scale system featuring fully self-developed string PCS core technology, it surpasses stringent North American, European, and international compliance. This product enables worldwide market penetration, demonstrating CLOU's dual leadership in energy storage technology and commercial execution.

Building on the core technologies of the Aqua-C2.5, CLOU released the Aqua-C3.0 and Aqua-C3.0 Pro liquid-cooled energy storage systems in 2025 in response to the application trend in the current era of large cells. Among them, the Aqua-C3.0 comes with a 587Ah high-energy-density battery cell, with a single cabinet capacity of 6.25MWh. Based on CLOU's self-developed active balancing technology, string PCS and integrated AC/DC design, the full-lifecycle discharge capacity is increased by 4%, and a system RTE of ≥91.5% is achieved.

The Aqua-C3.0 Pro comes with a 600+Ah ultra-large-capacity cell, with a single cabinet capacity of as high as 7.354MWh. With multiple technological innovations such as direct cooling technology, active balancing, SIC string PCS, and integrated CTR architecture, it achieves a significant leap in system efficiency, safety, and operation and maintenance convenience, defining new-generation energy storage systems.

Midea Group Drives Empowerment, Accelerating Global Deployment

CLOU's Energy Storage products and solutions have been deployed globally. In Europe, cumulative utility-scale project orders exceed 1.5GWh, covering Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and North Macedonia. For C&I storage, CLOU operates over 250 sites in China, 20+ in Southeast Asia, and 50+ in Europe (UK, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Czechia). These European sites enable comprehensive application scenarios including peak shaving & valley filling, demand control, PV and energy storage integration, and virtual power plants.

CLOU's significant growth in global energy storage markets provides a strong foundation for its future. At this pivotal moment, Midea Group established its New Energy Business Division in December 2025. As the core of Midea's energy strategy, CLOU will tap into the group's extensive resources, with its R&D receiving full backing from the Corporate Research Center. Leveraging Midea Group's comprehensive support, CLOU will bolster its capabilities and accelerate its global expansion.

