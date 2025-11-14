Clover Capital Partners Acquires The Woodlands of Plano

The acquisition of The Woodlands of Plano, a 232-unit multifamily property with assumable fixed-rate debt at 3.02% with 10 years remaining, marks an exciting step forward for Clover Capital Partners.

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a strenuous five months, Clover Capital Partners is proud to announce the successful acquisition of our newest asset: The Woodlands of Plano.

Located in Northeast Plano, this well-positioned community represents a fully stabilized value-add opportunity with 232 units across a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. The property includes assumable fixed-rate debt at 3.02% with a full 10 years remaining, providing exceptional long-term interest rate security, positive arbitrage and downside protection.

Woodlands of Plano Apartments

Plano offers proximity to major employers like Toyota, Frito-Lay, and Texas Instruments, making it a prime location for residents. The property is close to attractions such as Downtown Plano, Legacy West, The Shops at Willow Bend, and Oak Point Park, providing a mix of urban convenience and outdoor recreation.

A primary driver for the area and its residents is its location within the highly desirable Plano ISD, which is consistently ranked among the top districts in DFW. The metroplex remains the nation's fastest-growing market for jobs and population growth, and is expected to gain 180,000+ new residents in 2025 alone.

We are incredibly grateful for the continued confidence and support of our investor partners, whose commitment makes opportunities like this possible. We would also like to extend a special thank you to CBRE for their partnership and execution in bringing this transaction to the finish line.

We would also like to recognize our legal counsel, Platt Richmond, for their diligence and hard work throughout this transaction. Their guidance, responsiveness, and attention to detail were critical in navigating the legal complexities of the acquisition and helping ensure a smooth closing process.

"This marks an exciting step forward for our firm. Clover looks forward to executing our business plan, creating more long-term value for our residents and investors, while maximizing returns and minimizing risk," says Co-Founder Bryan Harlan.

Learn more at www.clovercre.com

About Clover Capital Partners (Clover) *Clover Capital Partners (Clover) is a Dallas based real estate firm focused on providing investors the opportunity to invest in immediate yield-producing real assets in Texas. For more information, please visit * www.clovercre.com.

SOURCE Clover Capital Partners