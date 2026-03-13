The acquisition of Creekstone and Gable Point, a 374-unit multifamily portfolio in East Dallas, marks another exciting step forward for Clover Capital Partners

DALLAS, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a highly competitive and complex process, Clover Capital Partners is proud to announce the successful acquisition of our newest assets: Creekstone and Gable Point .

The acquisition of Creekstone and Gable Point, a 374-unit multifamily portfolio, marks another milestone for Clover. Post this Creekstone Apartments Gable Point Apartments

Located in East Dallas adjacent to the Dallas Athletic Club, this well-positioned two-property portfolio represents a compelling value-add opportunity with 374 units across a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Developed and owned by the Pardue family since the 1980s, the properties provide Clover with an attractive basis well below both current replacement cost and prevailing market pricing, creating a strong foundation for long-term value creation.

Creekstone and Gable Point benefit from their proximity to major employment centers, established retail corridors, and key recreational amenities throughout East Dallas. The properties offer residents convenient access to major thoroughfares, neighborhood retail, and outdoor amenities, while sitting within a submarket that continues to experience strong demand for attainable workforce housing.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex remains one of the strongest growth markets in the country, supported by sustained job creation, population growth, and long-term housing demand. Within that backdrop, Clover believes Creekstone and Gable Point are well-positioned to benefit from operational improvements, strategic capital investment, and continued submarket growth.

We are incredibly grateful for the continued confidence and support of our investor partners, whose commitment makes opportunities like this possible. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) for their partnership and execution in bringing this transaction to the finish line.

We would also like to recognize our legal counsel, Platt Richmond , for their diligence and hard work throughout this transaction. Their guidance, responsiveness, and attention to detail were critical in navigating the legal complexities of the acquisition and helping ensure a smooth closing process.

" This acquisition represents another meaningful step forward for our firm. Clover looks forward to executing our business plan, enhancing the resident experience, and creating long-term value for our investors while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk, " says Co-Founder Bryan Harlan .

Learn more at clovercre.com

About Clover Capital Partners (Clover) Clover Capital Partners is a Dallas-based real estate firm focused on providing investors the opportunity to invest in immediate yield-producing real assets in Texas. For more information, please visit clovercre.com .

SOURCE Clover Capital Partners