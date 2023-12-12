Clover Initiates Phase Ⅰ Clinical Trial for RSV Vaccine Candidate

News provided by

Clover Biopharma

12 Dec, 2023, 18:40 ET

--First Chinese RSV PreF Vaccine Candidate to Enter Clinical Trial Stage--

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of innovative vaccines to save lives and improve health around the world, today announced that enrollment of the first participants has been completed in a Phase Ⅰ first-in-human study evaluating the company's RSV PreF-Trimer subunit vaccine candidate (SCB-1019), which is based on Clover's Trimer-Tag vaccine technology platform.  

"We are pleased to be the first vaccine company based in China developing an RSV prefusion-stabilized F (PreF) vaccine to enter the clinical trial stage establishing our leadership position in the space, which demonstrates the value of our validated Trimer-Tag platform and capabilities of our R&D team," said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director of Clover, "RSV vaccines remain a high unmet medical need, especially in China where no domestic RSV PreF vaccines have entered the clinical stage to-date, but also globally where there is opportunity for differentiation."

SCB-1019 is a bivalent RSV-A/RSV-B vaccine candidate based on the prefusion-stabilized F (PreF) protein leveraging the validated Trimer-Tag platform and proprietary stabilizing PreF mutations. The Phase Ⅰ clinical trial in Australia is a randomized, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of SCB-1019 at multiple dose levels and in different formulations in young and older adults. Safety and immunogenicity results are expected by the second half of 2024.  

About Clover  

Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of innovative vaccines to save lives and improve health around the world. With integrated research and development, manufacturing and commercial capabilities as well as strong partnerships with organizations globally, Clover has a diverse pipeline of candidates that have the potential to meaningfully reduce the burden of vaccine-preventable diseases—and to make more diseases preventable.   

Clover Forward-looking Statements   

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to us and our subsidiaries that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going forward," "intend," "may," "might," "ought to," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these words and other similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.   

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. We give no assurance that these expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are participant to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. We caution you therefore against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Participant to the requirements of applicable laws, rules and regulations, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by reference to this cautionary statement.   

SOURCE Clover Biopharma

Also from this source

Clover Completes BLA Submission for Seasonal Influenza Vaccine in Brazil

Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.