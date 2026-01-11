Clover Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial for RSV + hMPV ± PIV3 Respiratory Combination Vaccine Candidates

-- Phase 2 Initiation Strengthens Global First-in-Class Potential for Clover's Protein-Based RSV + hMPV ± PIV3 Respiratory Combination Vaccine Candidates --

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of innovative vaccines to save lives and improve health around the world, today announced that enrollment of the first participants has been completed in a Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia evaluating SCB-1022 (RSV + hMPV) and SCB-1033 (RSV + hMPV + PIV3) protein-based vaccine candidates based on prefusion-stabilized F (PreF)-Trimer subunit vaccine antigens utilizing Clover's validated Trimer-Tag vaccine technology platform.

"The initiation of this Phase 2 trial for our respiratory combination vaccine candidates SCB-1022 (RSV + hMPV) and SCB-1033 (RSV + hMPV + PIV3) further strengthens our global first-in-class potential," said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer & Board Director of Clover. "This milestone builds upon our recent Phase 1 data indicating potential best-in-class RSV+hMPV±PIV3 combination vaccines with the potential ability to re-vaccinate individuals previously receiving approved RSV vaccines to restore and broaden protection, addressing multiple significant unmet needs globally."

The ongoing Phase 2 trial for Clover's combination vaccine candidates is a randomized, observer-blinded, multi-center study enrolling up to 420 older adults (60-85 years) in Australia, and the participants will be randomized to receive either SCB-1022 (RSV + hMPV), SCB-1033 (RSV + hMPV + PIV3) or placebo. The study will assess safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity.

About Clover

Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global commercial-stage biotechnology company committed to unleashing the power of innovative vaccines to save lives and improve health around the world. With integrated research and development, manufacturing and commercial capabilities as well as strong partnerships with organizations globally, Clover has a diverse pipeline of candidates that have the potential to meaningfully reduce the burden of vaccine-preventable diseases—and to make more diseases preventable.

Clover Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to us and our subsidiaries that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going forward," "intend," "may," "might," "ought to," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these words and other similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. We give no assurance that these expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are participant to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. We caution you therefore against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time.

