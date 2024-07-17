Cloverleaf Infrastructure raises $300 Million from NGP and Sandbrook Capital

The power infrastructure company will use the capital to develop a new generation of large-scale clean-powered data center sites across the US

HOUSTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloverleaf Infrastructure ("Cloverleaf") today announced that it has secured capital commitments totaling over $300 million from private equity investors NGP and Sandbrook Capital ("Sandbrook"), alongside contributions from its management team.

Cloverleaf is a recently-formed developer of large-scale digital infrastructure sites powered by low-carbon electricity. The company is led by a team of seasoned executives with backgrounds from renowned independent power developers such as Pattern Energy and ConnectGen, as well as major data center operators such as Microsoft. Building on this extensive expertise in the power and data center sectors, Cloverleaf collaborates with regional US utilities and data center operators to deliver scalable clean electricity through strategic investments in transmission, grid interconnection, land, onsite power generation and electricity storage.

"The rapid growth in demand for electricity to power cloud computing and artificial intelligence poses a major climate risk if fueled by high-emission fossil fuels. However, it's also a major opportunity to catalyze the modernization of the US grid and the transition to a smarter and more sustainable electricity system through a novel approach to development. Cloverleaf is committed to making this vision a reality with the support of leading climate investors like Sandbrook and NGP", said David Berry, Cloverleaf's CEO. Mr. Berry was previously Cofounder and CFO at clean energy and transmission developers ConnectGen and Clean Line Energy Partners.

Brian Janous, Cloverleaf's Chief Commercial Officer and former Vice President of Energy at Microsoft, added, "The large tech companies have become dominant players in the electricity sector, and they are genuinely determined to power their growth with the lowest possible emissions. Achieving this objective doesn't depend on disruptive new technologies as much as it does on dedicated teams working hand in hand with utility partners to maximize the use of the clean generation, storage, and other technologies we already have."

The Cloverleaf management team also includes Chief Technical Officer Jonathan Abebe, who has held senior engineering and technical roles at the Department of Energy, Pattern Energy and Clean Line Energy and Vice President Nur Bernhardt, formerly Director or Energy Strategy at Microsoft.

Alfredo Marti, Partner at Sandbrook, remarked, "The sustainable development of digital infrastructure at scale is fundamentally a technical power problem. We have witnessed members of the Cloverleaf team effectively address this challenge for many years through a blend of creativity, specialized engineering, a partnership mindset, and astute capital deployment."

Sam Stoutner, Partner at NGP, noted, "Having backed hundreds of energy companies in the US over more than 30 years, we believe the opportunity set for clean-powered digital infrastructure development is as compelling as anything we've seen before, and the convergence of exceptional talent from both the power and digital sectors at Cloverleaf is truly extraordinary."

About Cloverleaf Infrastructure

Cloverleaf Infrastructure is a recently established platform focused on developing clean-powered, ready-to-build sites for the largest electric loads in the U.S., including real estate acquisition, grid interconnection, onsite storage and generation and low-carbon energy supply. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and Seattle, Washington.

About Sandbrook Capital

Sandbrook Capital is a private investment firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with world-class management teams to build impactful companies that are essential to transforming the world's energy infrastructure. The firm, founded by five partners with decades long experience in the renewable energy sector, is headquartered in Stamford, CT, with European headquarters in London, UK. For more information, visit www.sandbrook.com.

About NGP

NGP is a premier private equity firm that believes energy is essential to progress. Founded in 1988, NGP is moving energy forward by investing in innovation and empowering energy entrepreneurs in natural resources and energy transition. With over $20 billion of cumulative equity commitments, we back portfolio companies focused on responsibly solving and securing the energy needs of today and leading the way to a cleaner, more reliable, more affordable energy future. For more information, visit www.ngpenergy.com.

Media contacts

Kekst CNC: Daniel Yunger, [email protected] ; James Hartwell, [email protected]

