Clozd and Crayon Partner on New Integration Giving Customers the Unrivaled Insights They Need to Win More Deals

LEHI, Utah and BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clozd, the leading provider of win-loss analysis technology and services along with Crayon, the premier competitive intelligence platform, announced today a new integration that automatically feeds valuable win-loss insights and buyer intelligence from Clozd directly into Crayon. For the first time, revenue teams can instantly view Clozd interviews and surveys as new insights within their Crayon feed. 

Clozd integrates with Crayon.
Companies everywhere are facing internal and external pressure to win more deals. The combination of a challenging economic environment and increased apprehension from B2B companies translates to a greater need for competitive advantages that will drive more predictable revenue. When companies have buyer intelligence alongside market and competitive insights—all automatically at their fingertips—win rates increase.

This unique integration means Crayon and Clozd customers can now:

  • Add Clozd interview and survey data to Crayon assets
    With one click, CI program owners can populate enablement materials, such as battlecards and newsletters stored in Crayon, with important interview or survey details.

  • Discover key trends within Clozd summaries
    Crayon's word cloud and keyword matching tools can easily uncover potential trends from a competitor—all based on a Clozd interview or survey AI-generated summary.

  • Automate tracking and alerts with Saved Searches
    Effortlessly build comprehensive Saved Searches in Crayon that incorporate Clozd win-loss transcripts alongside hundreds of other insight types.

  • Incorporate interviews and surveys directly into Compete Hub
    With the release of Compete Hub, Crayon customers have a dynamic, real-time feed of the most critical competitive insights. The new integration takes key insights from Clozd interviews and surveys and quickly turns them into Compete Hub announcements.

"As the CI program owner, the more I can connect the competitive insight dots to get a full picture of my competitors, the better," said August Jackson, Vice President of Market Intelligence and Competitive Strategy at Deltek. "With the integration between Clozd and Crayon, I can use this detailed competitive view to help my sales team drive more revenue."

"Competitive intelligence teams and sales teams now have a level of insight they never thought possible," said Jonah Lopin, CEO of Crayon. "With rich win-loss intelligence from Clozd now part of Crayon, our joint customers will have a massive advantage in how they enable their revenue teams to win."

The integration gives customers access to win-loss analysis directly from the Crayon platform, providing a 360-degree view of their competitive landscape. With Clozd's advanced analytics, they can understand their strengths and weaknesses in detail and fine-tune their strategies based on concrete data. This combination will unlock insights that are both detailed and expansive, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a rapidly changing market.

Andrew Peterson, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Clozd added, "By combining real-time buyer intelligence from Clozd with Crayon's AI-driven competitive insights, we've entered a new era for sales and competitive enablement. It's now easier than ever to arm sales teams with the information they need to win more competitive deals."

About Clozd

Clozd is the leading provider of software and services for win-loss analysis, which helps organizations improve their sales win rates, build better products, strengthen competitive advantage, and consistently uncover the real reasons they win and lose business. Clozd has conducted tens of thousands of win-loss interviews for clients in a wide range of industries, including enterprise software, business services, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, transportation, telecom, and more. For more information, visit clozd.com.

About Crayon

Crayon is the competitive intelligence backbone that enables mid-market and enterprise businesses to see and seize opportunities and create sustainable advantages in their markets. Hundreds of organizations such as Airtable, Mastercard, Rapid7, Microsoft and more use Crayon to capture insights that can be easily accessed and acted on to drive measurable and meaningful impact. Learn more at www.crayon.co.

