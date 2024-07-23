Clozd appoints John Thimsen to board of directors

Thimsen, who brings extensive experience leading product strategy at Amazon, Qualtrics, and Mason, joins the Clozd board of directors to support the company's rapid product growth and innovation.

LEHI, Utah, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clozd, the– leading provider of win-loss analysis software, today announced the appointment of John Thimsen to its board of directors. Thimsen, who currently serves as the chief technology and product officer at Mason, brings deep product knowledge and experience that complements Clozd's commitment to help businesses identify their strengths and weaknesses and drive org-wide change.

"I'm honored to join Clozd's board of directors and collaborate with a team that's dedicated to driving meaningful change for its customers," Thimsen said. "Win-loss analysis is transformative for organizations, and I'm eager to contribute to Clozd's vision and growth."

Previously, as the chief technology officer at Qualtrics, he scaled the product and engineering organizations while building key functions, including information security, internal systems, IT, services engineering and program management. Prior to his tenure at Qualtrics, Thimsen was part of the founding Amazon Alexa team and played a crucial role in bringing the Amazon Echo to the market.

"We're thrilled to welcome John to our board of directors," said Spencer Dent, co-founder and co-CEO of Clozd. "John's proven track record of driving product innovation and scaling technology organizations will be invaluable as we pioneer new product applications and substantially expand our offerings. His expertise and leadership experience will help Clozd to best serve our customers globally."

About Clozd

Clozd is the leading provider of software and services for win-loss analysis, which helps organizations improve their sales win rates, build better products, strengthen their competitive advantage, and consistently uncover the real reasons they win and lose business. Clozd has conducted tens of thousands of win-loss interviews for clients in a wide range of industries, including enterprise software, business services, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, transportation, telecom, and more. For more information, visit clozd.com .

