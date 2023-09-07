Clozd partners with Gong to give revenue teams a complete view of the sales process with post-decision buyer feedback

News provided by

Clozd

07 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

As part of Gong Collective, Clozd will complete the feedback loop by delivering direct buyer feedback and win-loss insights

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clozd today announced that it's partnering with Gong, the Revenue Intelligence leader, to help customers increase their win rates by importing Gong's customer interaction data into the Clozd Platform to help customers analyze these alongside their win-loss interviews and surveys.

Continue Reading
Clozd and Gong partner to give their customers an expanded view into what drives prospects to make purchase decisions.
Clozd and Gong partner to give their customers an expanded view into what drives prospects to make purchase decisions.

With the partnership, Clozd will be able to deliver an expanded view into what drives prospects to make purchase decisions with post-decision buyer feedback. This will allow revenue teams to develop a more complete picture of what's happening across their sales pipelines before, during, and after each deal is closed—so they know exactly how to win more.

"This integration between Gong and Clozd is a powerful new lever for data-driven sales teams that want to win more," said Andrew Peterson, Clozd Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Gong captures, analyzes, and understands what happens throughout the deal execution process, and Clozd captures post-decision feedback directly from buyers. That means Clozd surfaces the driving factors and considerations that buyers may not verbalize during the deal process—which closes the loop. It's the perfect match."

In addition to helping customers improve their sales coaching and processes, the integration also consolidates key information—Gong's customer interaction data and Clozd's post-decision buyer intelligence—in one place. Having convenient access to that complementary data makes it easy to analyze. Customers have the ability to make comments and tag the transcript of customer interactions in Gong—just like they do with Clozd interviews and surveys. They can also view and report on those insights from Gong in aggregate with their Clozd feedback.

"Businesses today are burdened by increasing complexity and tightening market conditions," said Eran Aloni, EVP of Ecosystem and Business Development at Gong. "Clozd's integration with Gong aims to ease those burdens through increased visibility into where—and why—prospects get held up in the sales process. Gong continues to expand its platform capabilities to help revenue teams make more informed decisions and drive efficient growth, and partnerships like this one are critical to that mission."

Clozd is the latest company to join the Gong Collective, a group of technology leaders that partner with Gong to connect more than 150 tools and services to the Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform. The Gong Collective reduces integration complexity, simplifies setup, and enables customers to unlock more value from the platform.

To learn more about the Gong and Clozd integration, please visit our integration page.

About Clozd

Clozd is the leading provider of software and services for win-loss analysis, which helps organizations improve their sales win rates, build better products, strengthen competitive advantage, and consistently uncover the real reasons they win and lose business. Clozd has conducted tens of thousands of win-loss interviews for clients in a wide range of industries, including enterprise software, business services, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, transportation, telecom, and more. For more information, visit clozd.com.

CONTACT:
Ben Hoskins 
[email protected]

SOURCE Clozd

Also from this source

Clozd and Crayon Partner on New Integration Giving Customers the Unrivaled Insights They Need to Win More Deals

Clozd appoints Libby Duane Adams, Alteryx co-founder, to board of directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.