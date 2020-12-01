CLPS Hong Kong Partners with a Non-Profit Organization for Talent Creation Program, Advances Global Expansion Strategy

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), today announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CLPS Technology (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd., it has established the Cooperative Education on Information Technology Program ("Coop Program") in partnership with Hong Kong Multimedia Design Association ("HKMMDA"), a non-profit organization in Hong Kong. The Coop Program aims to develop next generation of young talents to be fully equipped in their future career in the financial technology industry.

It marks the first successful implementation of CLPS's Talent Creation Program ("TCP") in Hong Kong, wherein more than 20% of the first batch of qualified trainees under the Coop Program have been onboarded to local banks. With the consistent demand for IT talents, the next batch of training is now in the works.

Founded in 2015, HKMMDA promotes employment in Hong Kong. Its information technology education arm, the Innovation Academy, provides fundamental skill sets to achieve the fintech industry demand.

CLPS's capability of providing customized talent training program proved to be an effective solution to address the IT talent shortage in the financial industry, which has also become CLPS's edge among its competitors. The Company's partnership with HKMMDA and the successful implementation of TCP in Hong Kong not only reflect the strong demand for IT services in the Hong Kong market, but also indicate further advancement of CLPS's global expansion strategy.

CLPS is always fully committed to fulfilling client's needs, cultivating talent, actively expanding Hong Kong and international businesses, constantly improving the Company's competitive advantages, and providing clients with better IT services.

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 18 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Suzhou. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and India. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

