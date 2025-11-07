CLPS Incorporation Partners with BEA to Conduct a PoC of "Nibot" in the HKMA's GenA.I. Sandbox

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS) today announced its collaboration with The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") to conduct a Proof-of-Concept ("PoC") of Nibot, an advanced AI agent that integrates Robotic Process Automation ("RPA") and Generative Artificial Intelligence ("GenA.I."). The initiative is part of the second cohort of the GenA.I. Sandbox, jointly launched by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA") and the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited.

As the technology partner of the GenA.I. Sandbox, CLPS will leverage its technology strengths, and BEA will contribute its banking expertise. The PoC aims to explore the potential of Nibot to enhance banking operations by improving efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and strengthening risk management within financial workflows.

Nibot will feature advanced capabilities tailored to meet the demands of modern financial workflows, including:

Intelligent Process Generation & Optimization: Automatically generates and refines RPA workflows while embedding policies and regulatory requirements to ensure compliance;

Automatically generates and refines RPA workflows while embedding policies and regulatory requirements to ensure compliance; Automated Risk Monitoring & Feedback: Monitors the lifecycle of RPA processes, identifies risks automatically, and provides real-time feedback for intelligent operations and maintenance;

Monitors the lifecycle of RPA processes, identifies risks automatically, and provides real-time feedback for intelligent operations and maintenance; AI Interactive Verification: Implements a multi-agent collaboration mechanism to cross-verify critical processes, improving accuracy and reliability.

Mr. Robin An, Vice President of CLPS, stated, "Our collaboration with BEA is about turning the vision of hyper automation into reality. Through the GenA.I. Sandbox, we aim to explore the full potential of Nibot to optimize financial workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and establish a future-ready intelligent risk control system."

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, stated, "The PoC of Nibot will underscore further validation within the GenA.I. Sandbox. CLPS remains committed to ongoing R&D investment, continuously improving our product ecosystem to help companies achieve digital and intelligent transformation. "

Mr. Mourice Pang, Head of Fintech Development Department of BEA, stated, "Collaborating with CLPS in the HKMA's GenA.I. Sandbox marks an important step in reshaping banking operations through advanced AI technologies. Leveraging BEA's banking expertise and CLPS's technology strengths, we are dedicated to developing AI-driven tools like Nibot to enhance operational efficiency and drive digital transformation in banking."

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS), established in 2005 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is at the forefront of driving digital transformation and optimizing operational efficiency across industries through innovations in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data. Our diverse business lines span sectors including fintech, payment and credit services, e-commerce, education and study abroad programs, and global tourism integrated with transportation services. Operating across 10 countries worldwide, with strategic regional hubs in Shanghai (mainland China), Singapore (Southeast Asia), and California (North America), and supported by subsidiaries in Japan and the UAE, we provide a robust global service network that empowers legacy industries to evolve into data-driven, intelligent ecosystems. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

