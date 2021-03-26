CLPS Incorporation Announces an Upgraded Digital Marketing Solution

HONG KONG, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), today announced an upgraded digital marketing solution with technology-powered and data-driven features.

CLPS has been committed to promoting digital transformation integrated with secure, smooth, and efficient IT systems. The growing demand for customized and innovative marketing model has pushed CLPS to further enhance its digital marketing solution to achieve client's business goals prompted by improved marketing performance metrics.

Many enterprises have seen growing online customer activity and engagements as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a sense of urgency for digital transformation. Moving forward, enterprises are accelerating digital marketing as a strategy to address the requirements of the expected trends including digital touchpoint, customer acquisition across digital platform, and customized value proposition. CLPS's "technology+data" digital marketing solution which covers operation services through the utilization of marketing accounts, private online traffic, and media coverage, among others, serve as the major selling point for industry verticals such as in banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive. By leveraging a user's data activity, it enables enterprises to reduce marketing costs while gaining more customers. It also improves a user's engagement and loyalty, which will contribute to sustainable sales growth. The latest digital marketing solution upgrade intends to provide CLPS's existing and potential client base across industries with diversified service portfolio.

Mr. Jingwei Sun, General Manager of Tianjin Huanyu Qinshang Network Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CLPS and head of digital marketing solution, said, "Digital marketing solution is an addition to our competitive landscape as an IT services provider. We have successfully enhanced its features after a series of trial runs, and we are actively promoting it to domestic financial, automotive, and sportswear markets."

Mr. Henry Li, Chief Operating Officer of CLPS, said, "CLPS has always valued cutting-edge technology, advancement and high value-added solutions. This digital marketing solution for the domestic market will significantly contribute in further widening and diversifying our customized IT solution services, which we have been continuously doing over the years."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 20 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, and Hainan. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and India. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

