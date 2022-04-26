CLPS Incorporation Announces New Generation Credit Card System Product, CAKU, to Facilitate Digital Transformation in Banking

HONG KONG, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS), today announced the launch of the commercial edition of its new generation credit card system product, CAKU. Built on an open source architecture, CAKU offers fast implementation and flexibility for replacing existing credit card system, giving global banking institutions a competitive edge in digital transformation.

As the corporate banking business of global banks becomes saturated, the retail banking segment has developed rapidly, with the credit card business a key component. At the same time, the Internet industry's upturn has challenged traditional financial sector. Internet finance and fintech, which have grown rapidly in China, have broadened the channels available to banks for acquiring customers in credit card business, increasing the market penetration rate of consumer credit. Due to the emergence of various card issuance and consumption channels, as well as the increase in marketing activities, financial institutions are becoming compelled to transform their credit card system from mainframe to open-source. The goal of this strategy is to adopt a more flexible platform and a greater ability to keep up with the market changes.

CAKU is a proprietary product that CLPS independently developed based on its extensive experience in the financial industry as well as its deep understanding in the current banking business demands and industry development trends. Developed by Qinson Limited (BVI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CLPS, CAKU has been comprehensively optimized and upgraded based on CLPS's initial credit card product from 2015. A product developed to enable digital transformation, CAKU has made breakthroughs in the following areas:

Architectural design- CAKU has adopted an independent, secure and reliable distributed architecture, using a flexible unitized system to divide into microservices that creates an open source platform solution, is independent from mainframe platform, and is able to iterate faster;

Business application- CAKU offers a new 'scenario-driven' business model, featuring over a thousand standardized business components, more than 1,000 API interfaces, and more than 8,000 business parameters, to ensure that the credit card system is configurable and provides refined management and fast parameterization;

Technological innovation- CAKU features a high performance, high availability and high expansibility system based on an advanced real-time entry design scheme, graphics engine design concept and powerful front-end transaction, which can meet the process requirement of over 200,000 transaction per second (TPS). When a failure occurs, the recovery time objective (RTO) is less than 30 seconds, and the recovery point objective (RPO) is zero. Additionally, it supports 24/7 uninterrupted operation and unlimited card issuance.

The above-mentioned advantages of CAKU will overcome the limitations of the previous credit card core system, such as fixed business, outdated technology, high cost, and poor user interface. It will also provide strong support in the demand for digital upgrade on domestic and foreign banks' credit card core system.

Mr. Peng Wang, Product Manager of CAKU in Qinson Limited (BVI), said, "CAKU is a breakthrough and a milestone innovation based on X86 architecture, an open source platform. By transforming the traditional perception that the core banking system could only be run on a mainframe platform, the open source fully demonstrates its cost and IT ecosystem benefits in the R&D and operation, launching a new era to replace the existing credit card core system. Meanwhile, we adopted the 'microservice, distributed and unitized' architecture, which gives CAKU the technical feasibility to run on X86 architecture platform. A new business model offered by CAKU is scenario-driven. The entire process and aspects of the credit card system are designed around scenarios, which greatly improves the flexibility of the product and allows CAKU to adopt to the challenges posed by the rapid growth of credit card business."

"In order to develop a series of independent products in research and development, operation and maintenance, we also derived a set of 'APE Technology Ecosystem' from CAKU's R&D process. It is designed to develop universal products that can 'integrate everything, connect everything' based on the client's needs in the future. In addition, it improves design efficiency of one-click code generation, integrates resources, creates computing capacity, server stability and storage fault-tolerance that can match the mainframe platform based on the distributed architecture. At present, CAKU is in the process of being commercialized. Our initial target market is the small and medium-sized financial institutions in Southeast Asia. We have also conducted several rounds of communication and demonstration with potential clients." Mr. Wang added.

Mr. Henry Li, Chief Operating Officer of CLPS, said, "The official launch of CAKU marks the culmination of our continuous investment in product development. We will continue to develop new products to meet the demands of our clients in digital transformation by utilizing new technologies. Likewise, we look forward to promoting CAKU in the market, bringing new growth to CLPS's customized IT solution services and further improving our gross margin."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, India, and the Philippines. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

