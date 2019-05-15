CLPS Incorporation Announces Strategic Investment in EMIT, A Financial Big Data Company

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), a leading information technology consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial sectors in China and globally, today announced a strategic investment in Economic Modeling Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("EMIT"), a financial big data company. Upon closing of the transaction, CLPS will hold a 30% ownership stake in EMIT.

Established in 2017, EMIT was founded by a team of PhD faculty members from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics ("SHUFE") in cooperation with SHUFE's Fintech Research Institute. EMIT provides financial modeling and analysis services to financial services companies and delivers a full range of value-added data mining and data analytics IT solutions to its clients that include intelligent investment systems, risk warning systems, and credit card decision engine core systems. EMIT's "financial data modeling platform + financial risk warning platform" business model provides its customers with comprehensive financial data services, such as financial data strategic planning, service mode design, and risk control.

Mr. Raymond Lin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, commented, "Big data has become an important area of technological advancement in the financial industry. Our strategic investment in EMIT allows us to expand upon our expertise in providing the financial industry with applications of industry-leading technologies. EMIT's expertise in data modeling, deep learning and machine learning, and blockchain technology will benefit CLPS's future development by further expanding our client network. In addition, by offering applications of data mining, we will be able to extend our competitive edge in the banking, insurance and financial sectors."

The Company maintains ten delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The remaining three global centers are located in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

