CLPS Incorporation Appoints Former Citi Executive Simon Chiang as QCC CEO to Drive Next-Gen Payment Strategy

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS) today announced the appointment of Mr. Simon Chiang as Chief Executive Officer of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Qinson Credit Card Services Limited ("QCC"), a provider of next-generation payment and financial infrastructure solutions.

Mr. Chiang brings over 20 years of global leadership experience in banking technology, payments, and large-scale platform transformation, with a distinguished track record across the Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and LATAM regions. Before joining QCC, he held several senior technology leadership positions at Citibank N.A. ("Citi"), including Head of North Asia Consumer Technology, Hong Kong Country Technology CIO, and Global Head of International Cards & Payments Technology. In these roles, he oversaw mission-critical systems spanning more than 40 markets. Prior to Citi, he was the lead payment consultant in First Data International supporting clients across the Asia-Pacific region, and also led retail banking and FX/MM system transformation in Bank of America (Asia).

During his tenure at Citi, Mr. Chiang led multiple high-impact initiatives, including core banking and card platform modernization, cross-border payments transformation, API platform development, cloud-native migration, and regulatory-grade technology resilience programs. His leadership consistently delivered measurable improvements in scalability, system stability, cost efficiency, and speed-to-market, while ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory and operational standards across diverse jurisdictions.

Under his leadership, QCC will continue to execute its mission of delivering secure, flexible, and future-ready payment infrastructure. It provides banks, financial institutions, and enterprises with a comprehensive suite of services, including card processing, account-to-account payments, cross-border transactions, emerging payment types, and innovative payment technologies.

"I am honored to join QCC at this pivotal moment in the evolution of global payments," said Mr. Simon Chiang. "My experience in building and transforming mission-critical financial platform aligns with QCC's goal of delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions. I look forward to working with our talented team and partners to enhance payment efficiency, platform interoperability, and innovation across evolving payment ecosystems."

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, stated, "Simon's appointment marks a critical milestone for QCC and aligns perfectly with CLPS's strategic focus on advancing corporate transformation. Moving forward, we will deepen our investment in frontier financial technologies and next-generation payment innovations to accelerate sustainable growth in high-potential areas."

About Qinson Credit Card Services Limited

Qinson Credit Card Services Limited (QCC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of CLPS Incorporation, focused on developing modular, API-driven payment and financial infrastructure solutions for banks, fintech companies, and regulated financial institutions worldwide.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS), established in 2005 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is at the forefront of driving digital transformation and optimizing operational efficiency across industries through innovations in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data. Our diverse business lines span sectors including fintech, payment and credit services, e-commerce, education and study abroad programs, and global tourism integrated with transportation services. Operating across 10 countries worldwide, with strategic regional hubs in Shanghai (mainland China), Singapore (Southeast Asia), and California (North America), and supported by subsidiaries in Japan and the UAE, we provide a robust global service network that empowers legacy industries evolve into data-driven, intelligent ecosystems. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

