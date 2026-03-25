CLPS Incorporation Subsidiary QCC Partners with Emerging Southeast Asian Financial Institution to Launch CAKU-Powered Digital Banking Solution

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Qinson Credit Card Services Limited (QCC), has entered into a strategic partnership with an emerging financial institution in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Under the agreement, QCC will deploy its proprietary payment system, CAKU, to provide a comprehensive suite of credit card products and customized implementation services. This partnership marks a significant milestone in QCC's expansion within the SEA fintech ecosystem and underscores the CAKU solution's ability to accelerate digital banking transformation and innovation.

The partner institution is a core subsidiary of one of the leading neobanks in SEA, dedicated to providing individual customers with sustainable, customer-focused credit card products and credit-backed, QR code-based payment services. The selection of QCC as a strategic partner was driven by CAKU's robust capabilities, including functional flexibility, technological foresight, and strong delivery expertise, which together enable rapid market responsiveness and highly personalized user experiences.

Driving Agile Business Innovation Flexible and Powerful Product Capabilities

Leveraging the CAKU platform, QCC will provide the client with an industry-leading credit card issuance and management solution. The project scope includes core software delivery, comprehensive documentation, and related resources. The solution supports extensive customization through modular configuration tailored to the client's specific business requirements.

QCC will also deliver end-to-end professional services, including project management, solution design and development, testing, training, and system deployment, ensuring efficient and seamless implementation.

Key features of the CAKU solution include:

Rapid Deployment and High Customization: Parameter-driven and scenario-based configurations enable one-click product deployment and iteration, ensuring a customer-centric approach.

Parameter-driven and scenario-based configurations enable one-click product deployment and iteration, ensuring a customer-centric approach. Scalable Growth Architecture : Multi-tier credit limit management, personalized points systems, and flexible account structures support large-scale business growth.

Architecture Multi-tier credit limit management, personalized points systems, and flexible account structures support large-scale business growth. Universal Payment Support: Seamless integration with major payment networks including Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay for credit, debit, and prepaid cards, as well as consumer and commercial card products. The platform also supports integration with digital wallets (e.g., Apple Pay, Google Pay) and omnichannel payment methods.

Seamless integration with major payment networks including Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay for credit, debit, and prepaid cards, as well as consumer and commercial card products. The platform also supports integration with digital wallets (e.g., Apple Pay, Google Pay) and omnichannel payment methods. Seamless Legacy System Migration: Extensive experience in smooth migration and modernization from legacy issuing platforms such as VisionPLUS and Cardpac, backed by extensive successful project experience.

Extensive experience in smooth migration and modernization from legacy issuing platforms such as VisionPLUS and Cardpac, backed by extensive successful project experience. Digital Twin Validation: Pre-launch validation in a mirrored, production-like environment ensures accurate and risk-mitigated system migration.

Robust and Secure Architecture Ensuring Business Continuity and Stability

Built on a cloud-native, microservices-based distributed architecture, CAKU ensures high scalability and availability with real-time processing, stably supporting transaction throughput exceeding 4,000 TPS. To achieve bank-grade security and compliance, the system strictly adheres to international standards such as PCI-DSS and ISO27001, integrating 3DS, TLS/SSL, and various advanced encryption. With over 1,200 out-of-the-box APIs, CAKU supports both cloud and on-premises deployment, facilitating rapid integration with ecosystem partners.

Expert-Led Delivery and Cloud-Direct Connectivity

QCC's delivery team has a decades-long track record of delivering complex payment projects across the Asia-Pacific region. In a pioneering move, QCC will implement a cloud-based connectivity solution with card schemes, bypassing traditional on-premise hardware requirements. By connecting directly to payment network cloud systems, QCC eliminates the need for complex hardware deployment and network configurations, significantly reducing implementation timelines by several months. This makes QCC among the pioneers in implementing cloud-direct architecture for payment systems in the Asia-Pacific region.

Furthermore, QCC will adopt:

Agile Implementation and MVP Model : Accelerating time-to-market through the rapid delivery of Minimum Viable Products.

: Accelerating time-to-market through the rapid delivery of Minimum Viable Products. AI-Enabled Tools: Utilizing AI-driven automated testing to enhance delivery efficiency and quality.

Mr. Simon Chiang, Chief Executive Officer of QCC, commented: "We are extremely honored to establish this partnership. Our client's pursuit of an exceptional user experience aligns perfectly with our customer-centric philosophy. By leveraging the capabilities of the CAKU platform and our team's deep expertise, we are fully committed to helping them secure a leading position in the SEA digital banking market and delivering smarter, more convenient, and secure financial services to millions of users."

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, added: "This partnership strengthens our fintech capabilities and supports growth within our customized IT solution services revenue segment. We are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for digital transformation and drive long-term value for our clients and shareholders."

About Qinson Credit Card Services Limited

Qinson Credit Card Services Limited (QCC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of CLPS Incorporation, focused on developing modular, API-driven payment and financial infrastructure solutions for banks, fintech companies, and regulated financial institutions worldwide.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS), established in 2005 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is at the forefront of driving digital transformation and optimizing operational efficiency across industries through innovations in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data. Our diverse business lines span sectors including fintech, payment and credit services, e-commerce, education and study abroad programs, and global tourism integrated with transportation services. Operating across 10 countries worldwide, with strategic regional hubs in Shanghai (mainland China), Singapore (Southeast Asia), and California (North America), and supported by subsidiaries in Japan and the UAE, we provide a robust global service network that empowers legacy industries evolve into data-driven, intelligent ecosystems. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, deployment in the AI technology sector, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation

Rhon Galicha

Investor Relations Office

Phone: +86-182-2192-5378

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CLPS