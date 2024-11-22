CLPS Incorporation Appoints Ms. Sarah Wu as Non-Executive Director of QCC to Drive Strategic Growth in Credit Card Solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS), today announced the appointment of Ms. Sarah Wu as a Non-Executive Director of Qinson Credit Card Services Limited("QCC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CLPS. QCC provides fintech services with a focus on payment systems.

Ms. Wu will oversee strategic initiatives to drive QCC's development, shape its vision and trajectory, and accelerate its transformation into an agile and innovative global fintech company.

Ms. Wu brings a wealth of experience in the fintech industry. She previously served as General Manager for North Asia at Fiserv, Inc. ("Fiserv"), where she successfully led key projects, built strong global and regional partnerships, and expanded Fiserv's business in the Asia-Pacific region. Since 2017, Ms. Wu has been a member of APAC Leadership Board, and later she was included in Fiserv's Global 300.

Ms. Wu served as Head of Sales, Greater China at Visa, where she successfully introduced CyberSource solutions to the Asia-Pacific market, establishing it as a leading payment gateway and risk management solution provider in the region. She also held the position of Vice President at MasterCard, focusing on developing online merchant and acquirer business in China, with a strong background in multinational business development. Ms. Wu began her career in the financial industry with Taipei Fubon Bank in 1997.

Ms. Wu holds an MBA from California State University, Fullerton and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Health Management at the University of Montpellier. She is also an honorary member of HealthiHer, an NGO promoting women's health. Her international perspective, combined with her cross-cultural experience and background across industries, will contribute to a more diversified strategic approach at QCC.

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer CLPS, stated: "We believe that the demand for IT solutions focused on payment will continue to grow. Ms. Wu's appointment will significantly enhance QCC's strategic capabilities. We will continue to invest in QCC's development and are confident that her expertise will drive our success in the global fintech market."

Ms. Sarah Wu, said: "I am honored to join QCC and contribute to its strategic goals. I am excited to work with the team to build a more agile and innovative global business, positioning QCC as a leading fintech company. Together, we will drive industry transformation and create value."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation is a leading global information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider, primarily focused on serving global institutions in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive sectors. As an IT services provider for a growing network of clients within the fintech and financial services industry, CLPS has expanded its business beyond core IT services, venturing into the loan, e-commerce, academic education, and tourism sectors. Through its diversified offerings, CLPS is committed to providing comprehensive services and solutions for its clients. The Company maintains 20 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining 10 global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, India, Philippines, Canada, and UAE. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation

Rhon Galicha

Investor Relations Office

Phone: +86-182-2192-5378

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CLPS