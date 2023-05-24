CLPS Incorporation Celebrates Fifth Listing Anniversary on Nasdaq

HONG KONG, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS), today announced that it is celebrating its fifth listing anniversary on the Nasdaq Stock Market. To commemorate this significant milestone, Nasdaq displayed a special congratulatory message on its renowned MarketSite Tower in Times Square.

CLPS has experienced remarkable growth and success since its listing on Nasdaq. CLPS has achieved an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 32.8% in revenue, reflecting the Company's consistent upward trajectory. Notably, in fiscal year 2022, CLPS reached an all-time high revenue of $152 million, demonstrating its ability to deliver exceptional results. In terms of business operation, it has consistently provided innovative solutions and services to its clients, empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies and driving digital transformation across various industries.

In addition, being listed on Nasdaq has given CLPS a platform for enhanced visibility and recognition in the global market. It has strengthened the Company's ability to attract investment, foster strategic partnerships, and expand its client base. CLPS remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders, clients, and employees, and the fifth listing anniversary represents a significant achievement in its ongoing journey of growth and success. Further, it underscores the recognition and support received by CLPS from the global fintech community, serving as a testament to its dedication, resilience, and contribution to financial and technology sectors.

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, said, " As CLPS continues its forward momentum, we remain focused on driving innovation, pursuing strategic opportunities, and delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders. The fifth listing anniversary is a momentous occasion for CLPS, signifying our position as a trusted partner and a symbol to our commitment to long-term success."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining nine global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, India, the Philippines and Vietnam. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation
Rhon Galicha
Investor Relations Office 
Phone: +86-182-2192-5378
Email: [email protected]

