CLPS Incorporation Celebrates Grand Opening of CAE, Fostering Deeper Integration of Business and Education

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS) announced today the successful grand opening of its wholly-owned Singapore-based learning institution, College of Allied Educators Pte. Ltd. ("CAE"). This milestone marks a strategic move to vertically integrate the Company's business with academic education.

The opening ceremony brought together distinguished leaders and industry experts from various sectors. Attendees included Dr. Han Jun, Minister Counsellor (Educational Affairs) of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Singapore; Mr. Paul Xiaofeng Yang, Chairman of CLPS; Mr. Raymond Minghui Lin, CEO of CLPS and Chairman of CAE; Mr. Guo Hang, VP of Guangzhou College of Commerce ("GCC"); Mr. Dominic Ramsden, Head of Academic Quality Enhancement at Leeds Beckett University in the UK; and Ms. Monika Jephcott, CEO and Clinical Director of Play Therapy UK. The event also saw CAE representatives and other prominent figures from academia and the industry coming together to witness this momentous occasion.

During the ceremony, Mr. James Zhang, Managing Director and representative of CAE, signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Leeds Beckett University to introduce IT and business management programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Additionally, CAE signed MoUs with GCC, Shandong Polytechnic College, and Shandong Xiehe University to collaborate on 2+2 and bachelor's to master's degree programs. The signing was jointly witnessed by Mr. Wilson Wong, Vice Principal of CAE, and Mr. Tan Teck Leng, College Director of CAE, both of whom expressed their optimism and confidence in future collaborations.

Since CLPS acquired CAE in January 2024, the two parties have worked together to eliminate the barriers between academic education and business practice. A diverse faculty of over 100 members, including seasoned professors, industry experts, and associates, is working diligently to achieve this. Moreover, significant investments are being made to develop a state-of-the-art urban campus in Singapore's financial business district. Moving forward, CAE plans to establish applied skills facilities and a business mentorship program to provide students with internship opportunities, project collaborations, and career guidance.

Mr. Raymond Minghui Lin stated, "The grand opening of CAE signifies a significant milestone in the Company's diversification. It presents an additional revenue stream, with projected contributions of approximately 17% to our revenue generated in Singapore. By cultivating a strong synergy between business and education, CAE will not only elevate the learning experience for students but also revitalize CLPS's sustainable development, leading to a mutually beneficial relationship."

Dr. Han Jun extended his warm congratulations on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Singapore. He said, "CLPS's deep integration with the education sector has opened up new avenues for Chinese companies to expand their global reach. By synergizing business practices with educational approaches and leveraging the strengths of both countries' resources, we can promote a culture of lifelong learning. We hope that CAE will make even greater contributions to society in the future, help improve employment rates, and actively take on more social responsibility."

