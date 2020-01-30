CLPS Incorporation Establishes California Subsidiary, Furthering Global Expansion Strategy

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company") today announced that it established CLPS Technology (California) Inc. ("CLPS California"), in San Francisco, California, USA, on January 2, 2020. The formation of CLPS California is part of the Company's 2020 global expansion strategy, which focuses on the U.S. market to support the Company's business growth.

CLPS has been recognized by its clients for providing the best quality IT consulting and solution services to blue-chip international banks, insurance, and financial institutions. With the Company's proven track record, competitive advantage, and aggressive global expansion strategy, its existing clients headquartered in the U.S. expect to receive the same quality of IT services domestically. In order to achieve this strategic objective, the Company has set up CLPS California as a foundation for future business development.

Mr. Matthew Tang, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS Technology (US) Ltd., said, "CLPS California is a result of the Company's global business development strategy. The Company's existing domestic and global IT delivery capabilities in the financial technology industry, including IT consulting and solution services, product implementation, offshore project delivery, talent creation and development programs, and other services, enable us to further expand our service offerings in the U.S. market. Therefore, CLPS California paves the way to providing U.S.-based clients with more comprehensive and efficient services to improve client satisfaction and to achieve win-win results."

Mr. Henry Li, Chief Operating Officer of CLPS, commented, "The establishment of CLPS California is an important part of the Company's global expansion strategy to achieve significant market growth in 2020. Our business development in the U.S. allows us to further drive our global expansion and lays a solid foundation for the Company's sustainable growth."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 18 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Suzhou. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and India. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation

Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

SOURCE CLPS

Related Links

http://ir.clpsglobal.com

