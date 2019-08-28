CLPS Incorporation Selected by China's Ministry of Education for Talent Development

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), a leading information technology consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial sectors in China and globally, today announced that its talent development strategy will be implemented into China's educational program. Conforming to the application guidelines of China's Ministry of Education, CLPS has been selected to be in the first batch of companies to participate in the 2019 Industry-University Cooperative Educational Program.

The program aims to build bridges between the universities and companies to develop top-notch talent to meet industrial development needs. The first batch is comprised of 324 Chinese and global companies, including blue chip IT companies, such as Google, Microsoft, IBM, Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent.

CLPS has 45 shortlisted financial-oriented training programs that will be implemented in the program's objectives which cover emerging engineering education, teaching content and curriculum systems reform, teacher training, the building of industry-based infrastructures and centers, and innovation and entrepreneurship educational reform. The professional and industrial skills involved in these projects include computer science and technology, software engineering, cloud computing, big data, internet of things, artificial intelligence and mathematics, among others.

Mr. Jun Liu, Vice President of CLPS Academy, said, "We are extremely proud to be associated with this educational program. CLPS will leverage its IT project capabilities and integrate them into the needs of the fintech industry. Through our cooperation with the colleges and universities, the strategy enables us to generate competent and qualified financial IT talent."

Mr. Raymond Lin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, commented, "Being selected into the educational program proves our commitment to produce professional IT talent to ensure the sustainable supply of financial IT talent resources. This educational program also provides us a new platform to promote our talent development strategy through cooperation with colleges and universities."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains ten delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The remaining three global centers are located in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation

Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

SOURCE CLPS

Related Links

http://ir.clpsglobal.com

