CLPS Incorporation Signs IT Services Contract with a Large E-Commerce Platform in the U.S., A Major Achievement in Global Expansion Strategy

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), today announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CLPS Technology (California) Inc. ("CLPS California"), it has signed a Master Services Agreement with a large U.S. e-commerce platform (the "Client"). CLPS will provide IT services, including big data management for the Client's cross-border e-commerce system.

Since 2014, CLPS has been providing IT services to the Client's R&D center in Mainland China. With the long-standing business relationship and mutual trust between the two parties, CLPS has eventually secured an IT services contract directly from the Client's headquarters in the U.S., which marks a significant milestone on its global expansion strategy. As a result, CLPS is also expected to participate and provide IT services on the Client's global R&D centers.

Mr. Henry Li, Chief Operating Officer of CLPS, said, "CLPS California has been strategically developing its business in the U.S. market. The contract we gained from the U.S. is a proof of our commitment as a reliable IT services provider in the global market perspective. The continued trust and recognition from our blue-chip clients serve as our motivation to introduce more business opportunity in the global market going forward."

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, and Hainan. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and India. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's financial and operational performance in the second half and full year of fiscal 2020, its expectations of the Company's future performance, its preliminary outlook and guidance offered in this presentation, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

