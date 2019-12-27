CLPS Singapore CEO Addresses Strategy to Boost Fintech Talent in Southeast Asia at SYNC SEA 2019 Summit

SHANGHAI, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), today announced that Mr. Srustijeet Mishra, CLPS Singapore CEO, represented the Company as a guest speaker for the SYNC SEA 2019 Summit, held on December 6, 2019, in Singapore.

In his remarks, Mr. Mishra discussed the Company's efforts to help develop fintech talent in Southeast Asia. "With the shortfall of fintech talent in Southeast Asia, CLPS Singapore aims to develop more talent to fill the gap along the way. This effort is now feasible as the Company has further expanded its business operation in the region," he said during his speech.

According to a report conducted by Michael Page Singapore, a recruitment firm, 94% of fintech companies surveyed agreed that Singapore is facing a major shortage of fintech talent.

Hosted by PingWest, a service provider for technology companies and a technology news website, the SYNC SEA 2019 Summit aims to bridge the technology industries between China and Southeast Asia. Speakers at the event included executives from blue-chip companies in the IT industry, such as Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, Twitter and Ant Financial.

Ms. Shu Zhao, Chief Marketing Officer of PingWest, commented, "Southeast Asia's digital transformation is underway, but the shortage of homegrown tech talent is one of the most pressing issues in the region. It is impressive to see that CLPS, a China-based IT consulting and solutions service provider with an international perspective, has launched its strategic deployment here. We believe that the solution mentioned in Mr. Mishra's speech will help more fintech companies in Singapore and Southeast Asia to solve the problem of talent shortage while achieving greater development."

The active participation of CLPS in this conference affirms the industry's recognition of the Company's capability in providing IT services. Conforming to the conference's theme, "Shape the Future," CLPS's contributions help shape the future generation of fintech talent by sharing its expertise where it is needed most.

