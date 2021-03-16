CLR Cleaning Brand Launches Two New Multi-Purpose Products for Daily Use

"We recognized a need for the CLR brand to offer solutions that our customers can use frequently throughout the home," said Alison Gutterman, CEO and President of Jelmar. "While we know consumers love our Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover, we want to make sure we are addressing all of their cleaning needs, everywhere in their homes. CLR Active Clear and CLR Everyday Clean are meant for the common messes: when your kids can't keep the spaghetti on their plates, when your pot of soup overflows on the stove, or when you're just sick of seeing a layer of dirt accumulate on your kitchen table."

CLR Active Clear is an active formula that harnesses the natural cleaning power of probiotics, which help break down dirt and grime and keep your home sparkling and naturally clean. The benefit of this probiotic cleaner is that it offers 3 days cleaning powerTM. CLR Active Clear is safe on over 30 surfaces and is USDA Biobased certified.

CLR Everyday Clean is a multi-purpose cleaner fit to fight everyday dirt and grime. With EPA Safer Choice certification, the formula features ingredients recognized as a safer alternative to traditional chemicals and can be used on over 30 surfaces. Its powerful cleaning action outperforms the leading household cleaning products in the category.

"Getting your home to its ultimate clean starts with fighting everyday dirt and grime as a first step, even before disinfecting," said Gutterman. "Tackling your home with CLR Active Clear probiotic formula provides a long-lasting clean without compromising performance."

Both new products are available in three fresh scents: CLR Active Clear comes in Lemon Mist, Herbal Field and Morning Dew, and CLR Everyday Clean comes in Clean Lemon, Lavender and Fresh Rain. With these two new additions, the CLR product family now provides solutions for both daily cleaning and deep-cleaning tasks around your home.

CLR Active Clear and CLR Everyday Clean are available now for purchase online and shipping nationwide. You can also visit CLRbrands.com to find the products in a retailer near you.

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household cleaning products, including CLR® (pronounced "clear") and Tarn-X® brands of cleaners. With their powerful and effective formulas, these products are dedicated to getting the job done in virtually every area of the home for a cleared-up environment inside and out, from the kitchen and bathroom to the outdoor patio and garage. For more information, visit www.clrbrands.com . You can also follow us on social media at @CLRCleaners on Twitter, @CLRCleaners on Facebook and @clr_products on Instagram.

Contact:

Deneé Zumwalt

Ogilvy

[email protected]

424.289.5315

SOURCE Jelmar