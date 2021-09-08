CLR® Puts TV Muscle Behind New Daily-Use Cleaners

In the new installment of the "Fight the Clean Fight" campaign, developed in partnership with marketing agency 9Rooftops, CLR® revives its playful and annoying cast of "mess nemesis" characters that personify the grossest messes in our households. In the newly developed spots, CLR® Everyday Clean defeats a host of kitchen spills from the countertop to the microwave, and CLR® Active Clear tackles disgusting garbage goo with lasting cleaning power.

"These two new products mark Jelmar's entry into the all-purpose cleaning category, adding to our robust CLR® family of products," said Alison Gutterman, CEO and President of Jelmar. "We're excited to unveil the new TV spots to show our customers how CLR® Everyday Clean and CLR® Active Clear can help them handle their day-to-day cleaning needs with ease, featuring only ingredients that are safe for both the family and your surfaces."

The spots were inspired by each product's unique proposition: USDA Biobased-certified CLR® Active Clear introduces households to a new type of cleaner. Harnessing the natural cleaning power of active probiotics, typically associated with gut-health, new CLR® Active Clear delivers long-lasting results with up to 3 days cleaning power™. EPA Safer Choice-certified CLR® Everyday Clean is tough on grime while using ingredients that are recognized as safer alternatives to traditional chemicals.

The campaign will begin running in September 2021. In addition to the national TV spots, the new marketing campaign will include distribution across social media platforms, select podcasts, and other digital channels.

Both CLR® Active Clear and CLR® Everyday Clean are available for purchase on Amazon and in stores nationwide. Visit clrbrands.com to find the products in a retailer near you.

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household cleaning products, including CLR® (pronounced "clear") and Tarn-X® brands of cleaners. With their powerful and effective formulas, these products are dedicated to getting the job done in virtually every area of the home for a home environment that's clear of cleaning challenges inside and out, from the kitchen and bathroom to the outdoor patio and garage. For more information, visit www.clrbrands.com. You can also follow us on social media at @CLRCleaners on Facebook and @CLR_products on Instagram.

Contact:

Deneé Zumwalt

Ogilvy

[email protected]

424.289.5315

SOURCE Jelmar

Related Links

http://www.clrbrands.com

