CLTC Launches National Caregiver Awareness Month Video Series

Real People, Real Stories, Real Reasons to Plan for Long-Term Care

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of November's National Caregiver Awareness Month, Certification for Long-Term Care (CLTC) released a powerful new video series featuring personal stories from individuals who made the decision to secure long-term care insurance (LTCi).

Each story underscores the same truth: Long-term care planning isn't only about money, it's about maintaining independence, reducing emotional and financial strain on families, and protecting the freedom to choose how and where you receive care.

"We want these stories to be a wake-up call," says CLTC executive director, Amber Pate. "Most people don't think about long-term care until they're in crisis, or worse, until someone else has to think about it for them."

Faces Behind the Facts

Jackie, a single woman with adult children, saw the impact LTCi had on a friend who needed care. For her, planning ahead is about staying independent and never being forced to move back in with her kids.





Jeff, a small business owner, was advised to round out his financial plan with LTCi. Now, with his policy paid through his business, he and his wife feel more secure knowing rising health care costs won't derail their retirement.





Kate and Ken made a joint decision to prioritize LTCi after Ken cared for his father with Alzheimer's. Kate, an Elder Law attorney, sees the impact of poor planning every day. Their goal: protect their assets, not leave a burden.





Gracie, a physical therapist, witnessed the realities of aging up close. After becoming a widow, she had even more reason to follow through on her promise to purchase LTCi before turning 65.





Karen bought her policy over two decades ago after attending a local seminar. Her reason was simple: "I wanted my money to go to my estate, not a care facility."

Study Confirms the Difference LTCi Can Make

The video series comes on the heels of the "Creating a Path Forward" study, which revealed major gaps between families with LTCi and those without:

Financial Strain: Families without coverage reported having to retire early, drain savings, or reduce work hours. Some with LTCi called it "lifesaving," with one family saying it covered over $100,000 in annual care costs.





Families without coverage reported having to retire early, drain savings, or reduce work hours. Some with LTCi called it "lifesaving," with one family saying it covered over $100,000 in annual care costs. Caregiver Burden: Finding paid help was hard for everyone. Those with LTCi often had to use agency staff, while those without had more flexibility but still faced reliability issues.





Finding paid help was hard for everyone. Those with LTCi often had to use agency staff, while those without had more flexibility but still faced reliability issues. Limited Awareness: Many caregivers didn't know about helpful features like respite care or care coordination, even when they had coverage.





Many caregivers didn't know about helpful features like respite care or care coordination, even when they had coverage. Perception Gaps: Those with LTCi valued it but worried if it would be enough. Those without coverage regretted not learning about it sooner and cited confusion, high premiums, and lack of guidance as major barriers.





Those with LTCi valued it but worried if it would be enough. Those without coverage regretted not learning about it sooner and cited confusion, high premiums, and lack of guidance as major barriers. Planning Gaps: Both groups admitted anxiety about their own future care. Those without LTCi hoped for the best. Those with it weren't sure if they'd still qualify or afford it in today's market.

About CLTC

The CLTC® (Certification in Long-Term Care) program was created in 1999. It focuses on the discipline of extended care planning. It provides professionals the critical tools necessary to discuss the subject of longevity and its consequences on their client's family and finances. Students learn how to mitigate these consequences by developing a plan to protect their clients and their families.

