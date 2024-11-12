"National Family Caregivers Month" Video Series Highlights Obstacles

What it Means to Care in America: Real People. Real Stories. Real Life.

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Family Caregivers Month, Certification for Long-Term Care (CLTC) has launched an inspiring new video series, "What it Means to Care in America: Real People. Real Stories. Real Life."

The videos feature personal journeys of five caregivers, each offering a glimpse into the emotional, financial, and personal challenges they face while caring for loved ones.

53 million Americans selflessly provide care for aging parents, spouses, children with disabilities, or other family members in need.

"We want to shine a spotlight on their dedication and the realities of caregiving in America," said CLTC Executive Director, Amber Pate. "We're giving a voice to those who know the experience best. The stories shared in this series reflect the resilience, sacrifices, and emotional toll caregivers endure daily."

Stories include:

Diana speaks candidly about the emotional burden she carries as a sandwich generation caregiver. Her story sheds light on the feelings of isolation, grief, and exhaustion that many caregivers experience while balancing their emotional well-being with the needs of their loved ones.

speaks candidly about the emotional burden she carries as a sandwich generation caregiver. Her story sheds light on the feelings of isolation, grief, and exhaustion that many caregivers experience while balancing their emotional well-being with the needs of their loved ones. Lionel discusses the significant financial burden caregiving has placed on his life. From medical expenses to time away from work, he highlights the often-overlooked costs associated with providing care, and how it can impact care options and financial stability.

discusses the significant financial burden caregiving has placed on his life. From medical expenses to time away from work, he highlights the often-overlooked costs associated with providing care, and how it can impact care options and financial stability. Savy delves into the struggle she faced with "caregiver burnout," and the toll constant caregiving without respite can take on physical and mental health.

delves into the struggle she faced with "caregiver burnout," and the toll constant caregiving without respite can take on physical and mental health. Lamont discusses the personal sacrifices that often come with caregiving, and how he was forced to put his career aspirations on hold, for 30 years, to care for his mother.

discusses the personal sacrifices that often come with caregiving, and how he was forced to put his career aspirations on hold, for 30 years, to care for his mother. Anne opens up about the emotional toll caregiving has on families and how it can tear them apart, exposing the stress and tension caregiving responsibilities can inflict on the family dynamic.

"Caregivers are the unsung heroes of our society," said Pate. "This series is not just about sharing stories, but about acknowledging the challenges that millions of caregivers face. Through these personal accounts, we aim to build awareness, inspire support for caregivers, and instill the need for all of us to plan for long-term care; the consequences are too great, not to have a plan."

To view the video series, click here.

SOURCE Certification For Long-Term Care (CLTC)