CLTC Shines Light on Long-Term Care Awareness Month

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark "Long-Term Care Awareness Month," Certification For Long-Term Care (CLTC) has launched a series of initiatives to educate consumers about the importance of planning for their future.

New Landing Page

CLTC's web site now prominently features a "For the Public" section full of valuable information about the need for long-term care planning, including resources to find long-term care professionals near you.

"The impact of an unexpected need for extended care (aka long-term care) has serious, if not irreversible consequences to families and their ability to keep future financial commitments," said CLTC Executive Director, Amber Pate.  "Long-term care planning is a critical component of risk management and retirement planning and is considered the most overlooked aspect of insurance and financial planning in our country."

Quest for LTC Awareness

A recent study found nearly one-third of family caregivers said planning for long-term care was "too hard" to think about.

To learn what it means to be a family caregiver and to celebrate LTC Awareness Month, CLTC has launched a weekly game called "The Quest for LTC Awareness."

Each Monday this month, participants will receive an e-mail with thought-provoking questions pulled from findings from a recent CLTC study.

"Understanding what it means to be a family caregiver can move you beyond the feeling that it's 'too hard to think about,'" Pate said.  "Do it for your loved ones."

Powerful Webinar

On November 8th, CLTC is proud to present a powerful webinar with internationally renowned dementia educator, Teepa Snow.

Snow is an occupational therapist with more than 40 years of rich and varied clinical and academic experience.  She'll be in conversation with Kelly Augspurger, who co-founded Steadfast Insurance LLC.

"Snow is among the foremost dementia experts in the world," said Pate.  "We're thrilled for her to join our community to discuss her work and specifically how to recognize typical from atypical aging and the steps to take along the way."

