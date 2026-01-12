CLUB® CRACKERS BRINGS TWO CRAVE-WORTHY INNOVATIONS TO THE SNACK AISLE WITH NEW CLUB® MINIS HIDDEN VALLEY™ RANCH AND CLUB® EXTRA BUTTERY

CLUB CRACKERS INTRODUCES TWO CRAVE-WORTHY INNOVATIONS WITH NEW CLUB MINIS HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH AND CLUB EXTRA BUTTERY Post this

Once just a pantry staple, ranch has become one of the most influential flavors in food culture today — now the #1 condiment in the U.S., surpassing ketchup*, with a presence that spans menus, social feeds, and snack aisles nationwide. With Club® Minis Hidden Valley Ranch, Club Crackers brings that unmistakable flavor into its own world — pairing the tangy taste of Hidden Valley Ranch with the light, flaky and buttery crunch that has made Club a staple at gatherings for generations.

"Ranch is one of those flavors people reach for again and again, especially when it comes to everyday snacking," said Carrie Foose, Director of Brand Marketing for Club Crackers. "Partnering with the #1 selling ranch†, Hidden Valley Ranch, gave us the opportunity to bring that familiar, beloved flavor into our Minis format in a way that feels distinctly Club."

The Minis format makes the flavor easy to snack on, share, and serve, whether it's casual get-togethers or everyday grazing moments.

Club® Crackers is also introducing Club® Extra Buttery, a new offering that builds on one of the brand's most-loved attributes. Known for its signature light, flaky, and buttery crackers, Club is turning up the buttery flavor even more with this latest addition — delivering an enhanced take on the classic cracker that fans already know and love.

"With Club Extra Buttery, we leaned into what has always defined Club — that light, flaky and buttery texture— and amplified it, with even more buttery taste" Foose added. "The flavor balances savory and subtly sweet notes in a way that feels familiar, but a little more indulgent, making it easy to enjoy in everyday snacking moments, or as a fun spin on a new buttery snack for movie night."

Designed to pair seamlessly with simple toppings like sharp cheddar, creamy brie, or a drizzle of honey, Club Extra Buttery offers a versatile upgrade to everyday snacking. To celebrate the launch, shoppers can also take advantage of a limited-time promotion: when they buy two boxes of Club® Extra Buttery crackers to upgrade their buttery movie night snacks, they'll receive a promo code for a free Fandango At Home rental, redeemable both in-store and online to complete the occasion

Club® Minis Hidden Valley Ranch (11 oz.) and Club® Extra Buttery (13.7 oz.) - both permanent additions to the Club Crackers portfolio - will begin appearing on shelves at retailers nationwide starting in January, with broader availability rolling out in March. Both varieties are priced in line with existing Club Crackers offerings.

*IRI MULO 52 weeks ending 12/29/24, Datassentials Flavor Menu Penetration

†Best-selling Ranch brand based on national retail sales

‡Best-selling Ranch brand based on national retail sales

