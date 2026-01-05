Nutri-Grain Introduces Nutri-Grain Crunchy, a crisp new go-to bar that answers the call for more fiber and whole grains Post this

Consumer demand for purposeful nutrition continues to rise, especially around fiber, a nutrient most Americans don't get enough of. According to a 2024 report from the USDA*, the average American consumes about half of the recommended daily fiber intake, revealing an opportunity for foods that support everyday wellness in simple, approachable ways. Nutri-Grain Crunchy was created with that need in mind, offering a snack that's easy to enjoy, understand, and fit into real life.

While delivering a familiar format, Nutri-Grain Crunchy is unique in its highly relevant nutrition credentials and its convenient, mess-free bite, all paired with delicious, crowd-pleasing taste. It's checking a range of nutrition boxes to make it a go-to whether you're looking for fiber, whole grains, or peanut free and Non-GMO options.

"Our goal with Nutri-Grain Crunchy was to bring something new to the aisle without losing what people already love about the brand," says Eileen Flaherty-Yao, Senior Director, Brand Marketing at Mars. "It's a fresh expression of Nutri-Grain's hard-working goodness — a crisp, flavorful bar designed to support the small but meaningful moments that carry people through the day."

Each bar contains at least 23g of whole grains and provides a Good Source of Fiber, helping close nutrition gaps without sacrifice or compromise. Made with a thoughtful blend of oats, barley, buckwheat, rye, and quinoa, Nutri-Grain Crunchy offers texture and nourishment in every bite. The bars are also made with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors, delivering the kind of trustworthy ingredient list today's consumers expect.

Nutri-Grain Crunchy debuts in two delicious flavors — Chocolate Chip Chia and Honey Oat Flax — each crafted to bring a distinct taste experience to the lineup. Chocolate Chip Chia delivers a chocolate-studded bite with subtle nuttiness from chia seeds, while Honey Oat Flax blends warm honey and whole grains with the earthy crunch of flax.

Nutri-Grain Crunchy will arrive at select retailers this month at $4.49 per 10-count box, with national availability rolling out through spring 2026.

*USDA — Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–2025 (Updated 2024): Underconsumed Nutrients

