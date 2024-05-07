Club Crisps flavored with Mike's Hot Honey bring the heat for a next-level snacking experience, available for a limited time starting in May

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet and spicy snacking is having a moment: 'Swicy' conversation among snackers and on food menus has increased by 38% in the past year1. Leaning in on this buzzing duo, Club® Crisps and Mike's Hot Honey® are giving fans the collab of their dreams. Introducing Club® Crisps flavored with Mike's Hot Honey®, a new, limited-edition snack with a buttery, crispy twist.

Club® Crisps launches first-ever flavor collab with Mike's Hot Honey® for the ultimate sweet-heat snack

Club Crisps first-ever brand collaboration comes in partnership with America's Original and #1 Hot Honey brand2 to bring a craveable snack that has it all. With a light, buttery base, each crisp is flavored with Mike's Hot Honey's signature sweet-heat combo of 100% pure honey infused with chili peppers. Every bite delivers the perfect balance of honey and heat for the spicy-curious with lingering buttery notes, melting in your mouth and leaving you craving that next crisp.

"We're always eager to learn what our fans' new flavor obsessions are so that we can create a fun and unique snacking experience," said Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Kellanova Crackers. "Working with Mike's Hot Honey to create this sweet and spicy new crisp for the ever-growing spicy snacker segment is an exciting first-of-its-kind innovation for Club Crisps and for the entire Club portfolio. We can't wait to work with the Mike's Hot Honey team to bring fans just what they've been waiting for with this limited-time innovation sure to deliciously spice up you and your club's snacking game."

Club Crisps flavored with Mike's Hot Honey joins the existing Club Crisps lineup of four delightfully munchable flavors: Sea Salt, Ranch, Sour Cream & Onion and Sweet & Salty, along with the full Club Crackers portfolio that has something for everyone. This sweet-heat collab comes on the heels of the first Club Crackers portfolio brand collab last summer with JaM Cellars: Butter Chardonnay-infused Club Minis.

"We couldn't think of a better way to bring our first cracker-brand collaboration to life with the iconic, buttery crisps of Club," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "We hope Club and Mike's Hot Honey fans enjoy relaxing and snacking on these buttery Club Crisps infused with our distinctive sweet-heat for a unique and delicious way to satisfy their cravings."

Club Crisps flavored with Mike's Hot Honey will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide starting in May for an SRP of $3.99 per 7.1-ounce bag. Visit ClubCrackers.com to find the new flavor at a store near you and follow @ClubCrackersUS and @MikesHotHoney on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest fun and flavor news.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey is America's leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey, with the same original recipe, can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike's Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling!

