Club Cure Is Your Ticket To A Longer Healthspan

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE, a medical wellness center located in the heart of Malibu, is relaunching its brand with its private club membership, "Club CURE". CURE's Medical Director and Founder Dr. Lisa Benya provides excellent care by closely monitoring and directing the health and wellness of each Club CURE member along a path for a healthier and longer healthspan. The concept behind CURE is to provide full health and wellness both internally and externally by treating each part of the body, to in turn treat the person as a whole. In order to execute this, Dr. Benya created a panel of CURE experts that specialize in each service offered at CURE to bring about a totally tailored approach to an elevated lifestyle of luxury and health. Club CURE offers: concierge medical care from Dr. Benya's handpicked medical team, a nutritionist, health coach, psychotherapist, fitness trainer, medical spa nurse, aestheticians, certified massage therapists, and salon professionals. CURE's team of masters creates a roadmap for your medical health, physical aesthetics and mental wellness. Upon joining Club CURE, members receive a customized roadmap to a personalized "cure".

CURE's medical care is the foundation of the brand. CURE's mission is to bring a longer healthspan and fuller life by providing unparalleled medical treatment to each Club CURE member, especially now during a global pandemic. This medical care includes 24/7 access to CURE's concierge medical team, telehealth, medical appointments including COVID testing on site or at home, prescription management and delivery, storing and transferring of medical results, and a network of CURE's top specialists around the world. Members have the comfort of knowing a medical team can provide care for them any time of the day, from anywhere in the world with a simple call to CURE. One of the greatest privileges of joining Club CURE is having the luxury of a relationship with CURE's trusted medical team who not only know your full health history and your current challenges, but also work together in communication to best treat each member.

CURE is a physical and virtual medical wellness club located in Malibu with expansive ocean views from its deck with outdoor cabana treatments. Members enjoy membership events, preferred pricing for all CURE products and services, and many more membership privileges.

