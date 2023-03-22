Club Kokomo Spirits Partners with Speakeasy Co. to Launch Online Storefront and Direct-to-Consumer Shipping Nationwide

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New premium cocktail and spirits company Club Kokomo Spirits and Speakeasy Co. have announced a distribution partnership, making the California-born brand immediately available to consumers across 34 Sates. Partnering with Speakeasy Co., the leading eCommerce solutions brand for the spirits industry, is a significant moment of growth for Club Kokomo Spirits.

Club Kokomo is a spirited endeavor by Mike Love, co-founder of The Beach Boys, inspired by the legendary music group's hit song "Kokomo," co-written by Love, and his favorite cocktail, the mojito. Club Kokomo initially launched in October 2022 with three rum-based and one gin-based ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails produced by its subsidiary company, the highly acclaimed small batch distillery Seven Cave Spirits, which is consciously committed to using high quality ingredients.

Speakeasy powers its partners via online storefront and fulfillment capabilities that brands may otherwise not have access to, all while staying three-tier compliant. Club Kokomo products can now be purchased online, allowing fans nationwide to conveniently access the spirit of Kokomo. Club Kokomo products were first introduced in Spring 2022 during The Beach Boys cruise, before becoming available in brick-and-mortar retailers in San Diego and online to all California residents by the end of 2022. Current products, which will include a bottled premium rum by mid-2023, include:

Kokomojito™ – Famously coined by Mike Love himself, delivering a smooth blend of lime and mint with hints of lemongrass

Mystique – A rum cocktail featuring guava and lychee with jasmine tea infused rum

Afternoon Delight – Citrus, maple, ginger and allspice combine to be enjoyed cold or hot

Excitation – A crisp gin cocktail with black cherry, passionfruit and citrus

Club Kokomo will also make use of Speakeasy's in-house digital marketing services. With this, Club Kokomo's island-vibe personality and its embrace of the idea to "get there fast, then take it slow" can become a constant in consumer visibility. Both Speakeasy and Club Kokomo expressed excitement for what's to come.

"We're thrilled to help carry the Kokomo legacy and lifestyle into the spirits industry," said Josh Jacobs, CEO and co-founder of Speakeasy Co. "We can assist the brand in reaching core audiences who are ready to be introduced to Club Kokomo. It's important to us that we help our brand partners own their growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

"We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Speakeasy and their technical know-how to help us scale up and reach a national audience," said Mike Love. "We share their commitment to bringing world class beverage experiences to so many, and we can't wait to see our fans make new memories with the spirit of Kokomo brought right to their doorstep. All it takes is one sip to be transported to the islands."

SOURCE Speakeasy Co