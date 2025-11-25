CLUB MED LAUNCHES 2025 BLACK FRIDAY SALE WITH UP TO 50% OFF PREMIUM ALL-INCLUSIVE ESCAPES

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, operating nearly 60 resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean, announces its highly anticipated 2025 Black Friday Sale, offering travelers some of the brand's best deals of the year across its premium sun and ski resorts.

Now through December 4, 2025, U.S. guests can book travel for stays from December 6, 2025, through June 19, 2026. The Black Friday sale includes:

Up to 50% off select resorts

Up to $500 in instant savings per person, per week

Free stays for kids under 4, and more

Participating resorts include Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med Cancún, Club Med Québec Charlevoix, Club Med Columbus Isle, Club Med La Caravelle and Club Med Buccaneer's Creek.

These offers arrive just as Club Med unveils exciting new experiences across its portfolio—from revitalized flagship resorts to new wellness programming and enhanced family amenities. Resort highlights include:

Club Med Punta Cana

Designed by award-winning GG&Grace International, Club Med Punta Cana's newly renovated spaces were unveiled on November 4, 2025, blending sophistication, comfort, and Caribbean charm. Costa Del Coco Deluxe Rooms feature private balconies and spa-like bathrooms with rain showers, reflecting the tranquil beauty of the Dominican coast. The Buena Vista Lounge, the resort's 360° panoramic welcome area, combines bohemian chic style with breathtaking ocean views. Guests can savor global flavors at the reimagined El Mundo Food Club, offering French, Latin, Asian, Mediterranean, and grill cuisine in airy indoor and outdoor settings. The Joia Bar, inspired by a Dominican "Casita," provides a stylish poolside spot for daytime lounging and evening socializing, while the Coffee Shop serves coffees, teas, pastries, and snacks in a relaxed tropical atmosphere.

Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda

The brand's first 5-star resort in North America will host its inaugural Wellness Fusion Retreat, running January 18 – February 14, 2026. The retreat is a journey of balance, renewal, and self-discovery, designed to be shared in the community. Guided by over 25 wellness experts, including Jonah Kest and Chef Chloe Coscarelli, guests enjoy 4–5 daily activities ranging from yoga, meditation, and sound healing to mindful nutrition and hot/cold therapy, totaling more than 25 hours of weekly programming. The retreat combines invigorating practices like oceanfront movement sessions and longevity workshops with creative rituals such as moon meditations, cacao ceremonies, journaling, and nature-inspired art, offering a holistic experience that nurtures personal growth, deep connection, and lasting well-being in the serene beauty of Michès.

Club Med Québec Charlevoix

As Club Med's first four-season mountain resort, this breathtaking property overlooks the St. Lawrence River and offers an unparalleled all-inclusive ski experience. Packages include lift passes, group lessons, and unlimited ski-in/ski-out access. The mountain features 53 runs for all levels and 98 acres of off-piste terrain. Beyond winter sports, guests can enjoy hiking, trapeze, yoga, ice-skating, dog sledding, and more year-round activities.

Club Med Cancún

The resort has reimagined its family experience with a sweeping transformation that blends modern design with vibrant Mayan inspiration. Enhancements include a new Sports & Wellness Island, an expanded Family Oasis with a dedicated water park, and upgraded Children's Clubs now welcoming guests from 4 months to 17 years old—perfect for families seeking an effortless Caribbean vacation.

