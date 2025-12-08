Club Med Expands Brand Presence in Canada with the Announcement of Club Med Tremblant

Club Med Tremblant is the result of a three-part collaboration with Alderan, a French management company and Station Mont-Tremblant, premier ski provider known worldwide. The landmark agreement includes a long-term lease securing Club Med as the resort's operator and a construction contract appointing the company as Delegated Project Manager, giving the brand full responsibility for overseeing design, planning, and execution.

"Canada continues to be a key market in our North American growth strategy," said Carolyne Doyon. "With the upcoming opening of Club Med Tremblant, we are thrilled to introduce a new destination offering an original premium all-inclusive mountain experience—providing immersive, one-of-a-kind vacations that have defined Club Med for decades."

An Alpine-Inspired Resort in the Heart of Canada

Nestled in the heart of the Laurentians, one of North America's most iconic four-season destinations, Tremblant offers world-class skiing, vibrant village life, and breathtaking natural surroundings. Anticipated to open in December 2028, Club Med Tremblant will offer a premium all-inclusive mountain experience, drawing inspiration from a contemporary Alpine Chalet merging a playful charm with a refined warm and inviting atmosphere, reflecting the lively, welcoming environment that defines the Club Med experience.

A Premium All-Inclusive Village for Families and Active Travelers

Mont-Tremblant's internationally acclaimed four-season destination aligns perfectly with Club Med's discerning clientele. Known for its vibrant alpine village, world-class slopes, and diverse year-round activities, Club Med Tremblant will be an ideal for families and active couples seeking experience-rich getaways.

Designed for families and active travelers alike, Club Med Tremblant will include:

Ski-in and ski-out experience with daily lift tickets included

Gourmet dining rooted in Alpine heritage with a local twist

Dedicated age-specific Kids Clubs for children 4 months to 17 years.

A wide range of summer activities such as hiking, water activities, and more

Immersive wellness experiences including a world-class spa

A warm, multicultural team of GOs delivering Club Med's signature hospitality

Responsible Tourism at the Heart of Club Med Tremblant

Club Med has partnered closely with the city of Mont-Tremblant to ensure responsible integration into the area's natural and cultural environment, guided by shared commitments to sustainable tourism. The project is expected to enhance regional development by supporting Mont-Tremblant's thriving tourism industry, which attracts more than 3 million visitors annually. Aligned with Club Med's global development standards, Club Med Tremblant will target LEED certification and Green Globe operational certification, embedding sustainability from initial design through long-term resort management. This approach reflects the company's Be Happy commitments and aligns with the standards upheld across its worldwide portfolio.

Station Mont Tremblant Collaboration

Renowned for delivering some of the finest ski instruction in North America, Station Mont-Tremblant will play a pivotal role in the guest experience at the future Club Med Tremblant. In November 2025, Club Med and Station Mont-Tremblant formalized a new partnership agreement focused on ski school offerings. This collaboration will give guests direct access to highly skilled instructors, personalized lessons, and programs tailored to all ages and skill levels, reinforcing the destination's reputation as a premier training ground for winter sports enthusiasts.

The agreement also includes commitments from Station Mont-Tremblant to implement a series of significant upgrades to the mountain in the coming years. These planned enhancements, designed to further improve slope conditions, guest flow, and overall mountain amenities, will ensure Tremblant continues to set the standard for destination skiing and year-round mountain experiences.

Club Med's North American Expansion

The launch of Club Med Tremblant will mark a key milestone in the company's long-term goal to grow its North American footprint. Following the performance Club Med Charlevoix, Canada's first premium all-inclusive resort, the new resort underscores Club Med's continued investment in the key market and its broader strategy to deliver a wholesome vacation for guests of all ages. Positioned to become the brand's flagship ski destination in North America, Club Med Tremblant is anticipated to be a major driver of Mont-Tremblant's economic and tourism growth, attracting visitors from throughout the United States, Canada and beyond, seeking a premium all-inclusive mountain experience.

To learn more about Club Med Tremblant and to experience one of our 60 resorts worldwide, visit https://www.clubmed.us/l/mont-tremblant.

About Club Med

Founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, who was later joined by French businessman, Gilbert Trigano, Club Med pioneered the all-inclusive concept and childcare with the creation of the Mini Club in 1967. With more than 75 years of rich history, Club Med operates nearly 70 premium beach and mountain resorts in 40 countries across 5 continents with new openings and renovations planned every year, offering even more hidden treasures to worldwide travelers.

Thanks to the support of its shareholder, Fosun Tourism Group, and the success of its repositioning strategy, today Club Med is not only the world leader in premium, all-inclusive vacations, but also a global brand offering unique experiences to active families and couples worldwide. Club Med employs nearly 28,000 Gentle Organizers (G.Os) and Gentle Employees (G.Es), representing 110 nationalities.

For more information, visit the website https://www.clubmed.ca/

About Tremblant

Tremblant is a top year-round destination that offers an exciting and unforgettable experience, from the mountain summit to the charming pedestrian village at its base. In summer, the area comes alive with outdoor activities and lively events, including the new BLOOMAFEST, the famous 24H Tremblant event, and the Tremblant International Blues Festival, which earned a TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Certificate of Excellence in 2020. With its lively atmosphere and outstanding program, Tremblant has secured its place among the top 5 ski destinations in Canada, according to the 2021 Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards — an honor that shines throughout the year. Whether visiting with family, as a couple, with friends, or in a group, Tremblant welcomes guests to 1,900 accommodation units across 13 hotels, close to 70 restaurants, shops, and a casino set in nature.

About Alderan

Alderan is an independent French portfolio management company, founded in 2015 by Rémy Bourgeon and approved by the AMF in 2017 under license number GP-17000026. Alderan manages, on behalf of six regulated funds intended for non-professional clients (SCPI) and professional clients (Professional OPCIs and other AIFs), as well as under managed mandates, the acquisition, management, valuation, and arbitration of real estate assets. Alderan is a simplified joint-stock company with share capital of €1,619,207, headquartered at 4, avenue Georges Mandel, Paris, 75116 (France), and registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 538 704 479. Alderan is led by Rémy Bourgeon (President) and Benjamin Le Baut (Chief Executive Officer). The team consists of more than 60 employees. www.alderan.fr

About the Real Estate Investment Trust (SCPI) COMETE

Comète is a diversified SCPI created by Alderan, intended to invest strictly outside mainland France. Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 980.596.811. The SCPI's information memorandum received AMF approval no. 23-13 dated December 1, 2023, and is available from the portfolio management company Alderan. Notice published in the BALO on December 15, 2023.

