Club Med's Newest European Resort, Club Med Magna Marbella, is Officially Open

MIAMI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, has officially opened its newest European resort, Club Med Magna Marbella. This marks the brand's historic return to Spain, as the very first Club Med resort was founded on Spain's Balearic Islands in 1950. The four Trident (4-star), family-friendly resort welcomed its first guests on May 20, 2022, introducing many to one of Spain's most mythic destinations with spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea, lively city of Marbella, and Sierra Blanca at every corner.

Guests who checked in over the weekend were the very first to experience the resort's vibrant indoor-outdoor architecture and design, culturally immersive culinary experiences, and abundance of activities designed for every type of traveler.

During the resort's opening ceremony, Henri Giscard d'Estaing, Club Med's President and CEO, shared his sentiments about the brand's continued growth. "Today, we are proud to return to Andalusia, one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Europe, with a new premium resort, Club Med Magna Marbella, which perfectly showcases what Club Med has become today after major changes in the last 20 years – a premium, 'glocal', happy digital brand aiming to develop a more sustainable tourism."

Also sharing Giscard d'Estaing's sentiments over Club Med's historic return to Spain was Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean. "With the opening of Club Med Magna Marbella, North American travelers can discover yet another authentic European destination from Club Med's extensive international portfolio of premium sun and mountain resorts. As demonstrated by this incredible opening in southern Spain, long-haul family travel to major European destinations can also be fun, seamless, and of course, all-inclusive."

The Resort

Located in the Andalusia region of Spain, Club Med's brand new 4-Trident (4-star) family-friendly resort is nestled at the foot of the Sierra Blanca and spread across 35 acres of colorful gardens and terraces. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and a short distance away from the lively city of Marbella, the resort is an unrivaled oasis with unspoiled greenery and lush flora.

Traditionality with a hint of modernity is a theme displayed throughout the resort's architecture and design. The property was designed with an indoor-outdoor concept that is married with vibrant décor inspired by Marbella's art, culture, and nature. A variety of accommodations, including 485 guestrooms, are ideal for every type of traveler from families and couples to solo travelers and large groups. Each Deluxe, Superior, and Family Suite exudes playful ambiance inspired by the region and its surrounding scenery. The resort's two restaurants and three bars offer unlimited culinary experiences thoughtfully curated to showcase the local food and drink of the region. The main restaurant, Suenos, is at the heart of the resort while the Tierra Gourmet Lounge welcomes guests all day long with a lively bar, wine cellar, and gourmet snack bar ideal for Spanish wine tastings, happy hour, live music, and tapas.

As part of Club Med's ongoing commitment to social responsibility, the resort has permitted the creation of more than 300 direct jobs, of which more than half were filled by local recruitment, as well as 140 local indirect jobs. Following its opening, Magna Marbella aims to earn its Green Globe certification for a sustainable hotel operation. Under the brand's "Happy to Care" program, almost 95% of all Club Med resorts have been awarded this eco-certification, which is renewed yearly. Aligned with that commitment, the resort is also equipped with solar panels that will supply the required energy for water heating purposes as well as a rain collection and treatment system that will be used to water the gardens.

Activities

More than 25 sports and activities are included in a stay at Club Med Magna Marbella like Zen yoga, aerial fitness, golf, flying trapeze, archery, beach volleyball, and paddle tennis (native to Marbella). Guests can also take a dip in one of five pools including an indoor freshwater pool, the main lagoon pool, an adults-exclusive Zen pool, a dedicated kids pool for the Children's Clubs, and a family-friendly water park area. For those looking to unwind, the resort's wellness area includes a Club Med Spa by CINQ MONDES complete with a steam room, 14 treatment rooms, and an exclusive indoor-outdoor relaxation room for added privacy.

While adults enjoy wellness experiences, kids can write their own vacation stories in Club Med's award-winning children's clubs which offer an array of customized activities for kids and teens from 4 months to 17 years old. Families can also participate in the Club Med Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create lifelong memories. Amongst the resort's plethora of family activities are "must-try experiences" which include paddle tennis tournaments, a stroll through the nearby Pueblos Blancos, an Andalusian garden party with unlimited sangria, tapas, and wines, and spending the day at the Family Fun Zone featuring thrilling water slides, a variety of water games, a mini-golf course, and a zipline.

Destination + Exploration

Andalusia, often referred to as "the garden of Europe", promises varied landscapes along with cultural and historical discoveries. Conveniently located near Spain's south coast, Club Med Magna Marbella is just a 20-minute walk from both sandy Mediterranean beaches and Marbella's city center. It is also an hour drive from Gibraltar, Ronda, and Malaga, making it the ideal base to explore the rich Arab-Andalusian history and natural wonders of the region.

Excursions to the Doäana Natural Park and Caminito del Rey, as well as four-wheel drives through Sierra de la Nieves and visiting local villages, are the best ways to explore the natural beauty and rich heritage of Southern Spain.

Expanding International Travel with Additional Club Med Resorts

Club Med Magna Marbella further solidifies Club Med as the leader in the booming all-inclusive market, joining the brand's extensive portfolio of recently opened and refreshed 4- and 5-star resorts across Europe and Asia. These upscale, family-friendly, and destination-immersive resorts, ideal for those who wish to travel further outside of North America, include Club Med Seychelles (Seychelles – opened in 2020), Club Med Marrakech (Morocco – renovated 2021), and Club Med La Palmyre-Atlantique (France – renovated 2020). Additional details can be found here.

