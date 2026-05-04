Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$1799— ALL-INCLUSIVE FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA RETREAT FOR 2

Stay at one of the world's best all-inclusive resorts. Expect stylish rooms and impeccable service at this 5-star Riviera Maya retreat. For this 3-night package, we negotiated an upgrade to Fairmont Mayakoba's all-inclusive program with gourmet dining, drinks and more. We save over $1300 compared to regular prices.

$599— HAWAII 4-STAR TRIP WITH FLIGHTS

For 3 nights this summer, explore world-famous Waikiki Beach. Roundtrip flights, a 4-star Hilton hotel stay and all taxes are included. We also negotiated waived resort fees. Club Members receive resort perks like yoga, cultural activities & more. We save $360 compared to self-packaging.

$1799— MEXICO ST. REGIS 3-NIGHT PACKAGE WITH $200 CREDIT

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort is renowned for its top-notch service, first-class amenities and secluded beachfront location. This Club Offer normally costs $3842. The resort's signature Butler Service, daily breakfast for 2 and an ocean view room upgrade are included.

These offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Jones

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SOURCE Travelzoo