Club Pilates Refines Hiring Strategy to Accommodate Growth

The modernized group classes at Club Pilates honor the traditional Reformer-based Contrology Method pioneered by Joseph Pilates, while introducing state-of-the-art equipment and class formats. Applicants for instructor positions must meet strict criteria, including a comprehensive 400-500 hour Pilates certification and an intense passion for improving lives through controlled exercise. Since many interested, health-conscious candidates may not yet be certified, the brand offers a 500-hour comprehensive Club Pilates Teacher Training program.

"In order to offer the life-changing classes Club Pilates is known for, our classes and studios require instructors and other staff who are fiercely dedicated and aligned with our core values," said Carly David, Director of Recruiting at Club Pilates. "We look for individuals who are motivating, friendly, uplifting and most importantly, empathetic to the needs of each client. We uphold these traits as requirements for employment."

Each Club Pilates location employs three to seven instructors, two to five sales representatives and a general manager. With 20 to 30 stores opening per month, efficient and accurate hiring alleviates stress for franchise owners and guarantees the life-changing classes Club Pilates promises members. After being introduced last year, over 30 percent of the Club Pilates franchise system is currently using Hireology – a talent recruitment and hiring platform designed to help small-to-medium sized businesses build quality teams. For new franchisees, the platform has an 80 percent adoption rate. Hireology has lessened the review time of Club Pilates applicants, and reduced each location's applicant search to 25 days, compared to an industry-average of 35 days.

"We look for owners who show immense professionalism and an understanding of the brand's impact on members' lives," David said. "While many of our franchisees have experience in the business world, they don't all have experience hiring front-line employees for fitness studios, many of whom are energetic millennials with a passion for fitness and health."

For Club Pilates franchises utilizing Hireology, the platform:

Customizes a recruiting strategy for their location. The program offers flexible options for owners who may have multiple locations to meet their hiring objectives.

Develops effective job descriptions tailored for in-demand talent, while also showcasing employee testimonials, company culture and core values.

Quickly identifies the most qualified applicants. When a potential employee submits an application, the hiring and talent management system automatically sends pre-screen surveys and skills assessments.

Efficiently schedules, conducts interviews and creates customized interview questions to help franchisees objectively assess each candidate.

Through working with Hireology, Club Pilates has access to a dashboard with each studio's applicant and candidate status, allowing the company to offer feedback and insight in the patterns of successful hires. This visibility, in combination with the platform's intuitive layout, step-by-step processes and production of data and context for each applicant, is invaluable for efficient and accurate hiring.

Club Pilates is currently hiring instructors and other staff members across the country. For a complete list of positions available at Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com/careers/.

About Club Pilates:

Club Pilates is the nation's largest boutique Pilates concept specializing in Reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Pure to Joseph Pilates' original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at a surprisingly affordable price. With more than 1,300 instructors teaching over eight million workouts each year, Club Pilates is the first studio to create a 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Pilates apparatus classes along with TRX, TriggerPoint, and Barre. To learn more about Club Pilates, please visit https://www.clubpilates.com/.

About Hireology:

Hireology's integrated hiring and talent management platform empowers multi-location, owner-operated, and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips teams with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including automotive, fitness & wellness, education, healthcare, and professional services – more than 4,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/club-pilates-refines-hiring-strategy-to-accommodate-growth-300668672.html

SOURCE Hireology

Related Links

http://www.hireology.com

