Club Travalia Celebrates Record Growth in Member Cruise Bookings for 2025

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Travalia, the vacation membership club which is dedicated to Carnival Cruise Lines, proudly announces the overwhelming popularity among its members in booking Carnival Cruises. These bookings have consistently exceeded expectations year over year.

This achievement reflects the strong performance of Club Travalia's exclusive travel offerings and the trust members place in the program as their preferred way to explore the world by land and sea.

Since its launch, Club Travalia has built a reputation as a member-focused travel club offering access to all-inclusive resorts, suite-style accommodations, and preferred cruise benefits with three of the most recognized and trusted names in cruising.

Why Members Love Cruising with Club Travalia:

Carnival: Preferred rates, flexible booking options, and exclusive perks.

Preferred rates, flexible booking options, and exclusive perks. Top Destinations: Access to North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and beyond through integrated partnerships.

Access to North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and beyond through integrated partnerships. Dedicated Concierge: A personal representative helps each member unlock the full value of their membership.

As Club Travalia reviews continue to highlight, members value the simplicity, transparency, and real savings of this innovative travel program. The Club continues to redefine what modern travel membership means, delivering authentic experiences, flexible travel choices, and exceptional value for today's explorer.

For travelers seeking to make the most of every getaway, Club Travalia stands as the ideal membership designed for flexibility, and built around the idea of traveling smarter.

Learn more and read real member experiences at www.clubtravalia.club

