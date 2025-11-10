Club Travalia Reaches Major Milestone: Over 3,000 Carnival Cruise Reservations Booked by Members So Far in 2025

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Travalia , the vacation membership club powered by Carnival Cruise Line® , proudly announces an exciting milestone: members have booked more than 3,000 Carnival cruise reservations so far in 2025.

This achievement reflects the strong performance of Club Travalia's exclusive travel offerings and the trust members place in the program as their preferred way to explore the world by land and sea.

Since its launch, Club Travalia has built a reputation as a member-focused travel club offering access to all-inclusive resorts, suite-style accommodations, and preferred cruise benefits with three of the most recognized and trusted names in cruising.

"Surpassing 3,000 Carnival Cruise reservations this year underscores the strength of our Carnival Cruise affiliation and the confidence our members have in Club Travalia," said Mark B. , Vice President of Club Travalia. "We've built a membership that truly enhances the cruising experience, combining unbeatable rates, flexibility, and personalized service."

Why Members Love Cruising with Club Travalia

Powered by Carnival: Preferred rates, flexible booking options, and exclusive perks.

Preferred rates, flexible booking options, and exclusive perks. Top Destinations: Access to North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and beyond through integrated partnerships.

Access to North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and beyond through integrated partnerships. Member-First Flexibility: Direct booking control and customizable travel options designed for modern explorers.

Direct booking control and customizable travel options designed for modern explorers. Dedicated Concierge: A personal representative helps each member unlock the full value of their membership.

As Club Travalia reviews continue to highlight, members value the simplicity, transparency, and real savings of this innovative travel program. With over 3,000 Carnival cruise vacations already booked in 2025, the Club continues to redefine what modern travel membership means—delivering authentic experiences, flexible travel choices, and exceptional value for today's explorer.

For travelers seeking to make the most of every getaway, Club Travalia stands as the ideal membership— powered by Carnival, designed for flexibility, and built around the idea of traveling smarter.

Learn more and read real member experiences at www.clubtravalia.club

About Club Travalia

Club Travalia is a premier travel membership club, based in Miami, Florida, built on the mission to transform the way people travel. By combining all-inclusive resort stays, suite-style accommodations, and curated cruise experiences, all powered by trusted alliances, we give members access to extraordinary destinations and meaningful escapes.

Whether your ideal getaway is a beach retreat, a family-friendly adventure, or a luxe city experience, Club Travalia delivers flexibility, comfort and value in every moment. Our members consistently highlight the ease of booking, the exceptional properties and the seamless service in their Club Travalia reviews.

Join us and discover a travel-lifestyle that goes beyond vacations, designed for today's explorer who values experience and flexibility.

www.clubtravalia.club

SOURCE Club Travalia