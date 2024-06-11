CluePoints Brand Evolution Confirms Commitment to 'Turning Artificial Intelligence into Human Intelligence'

CluePoints extends its use of AI/ML and continues to find smarter ways to manage clinical trials

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CluePoints, provider of leading statistical and AI-driven software solutions, today unveiled the evolution of its brand through the launch of a new website. The brand evolution represents the breadth and depth of CluePoints' product innovation as it further invests in providing clients with the highest quality data review software. CluePoints aims to make clinical trials more efficient through harnessing Artificial Intelligence to facilitate critical thinking and focus on what matters most, aligning with the company vision for the future.

Explaining the new developments, CluePoints CEO Andy Cooper said: "CluePoints' brand evolution is an important marker as we continue to innovate and grow our product suite and leverage the potential of AI and ML to enable the highest quality clinical research outcomes. We now provide a smarter way of detecting and managing risks that may impact the outcome of clinical trials and we understand the weight of responsibility that comes with our expertise. Every algorithm, every insight, is a conduit for delivering real, tangible benefits to our customers, to iCROs, and to patients around the world.

It's not merely about technology for technology's sake; it's about leveraging these tools to reshape the landscape of clinical trials, turning artificial intelligence into human intelligence. It's not just a slogan or abstract concept; it reflects our commitment to improving research through better data interrogation and review which is the essence of the CluePoints brand. And by aligning talented people, the right processes, and supporting customers to optimize their outcomes, we can continue to help our clients to develop innovative therapies that benefit people's lives globally."

The refreshed brand narrative defines how CluePoints turns artificial intelligence into human intelligence:

By providing high quality, reliable data that sponsors & CROs can trust

By using a unique combination of advanced statistics, language models and other deep learning models to create intelligent solutions for smarter trials

By driving meaningful change to accelerate clinical development

By streamlining the day-to-day workload of sponsors and CROs

By simplifying operational processes

By building confident, smarter decision making into the clinical trials eco-system

To see more and learn about CluePoints' award winning solutions, please visit www.cluepoints.com.

About CluePoints

CluePoints is the premier Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) and Data Quality Oversight Software provider. We are leveraging the potential of artificial intelligence using advanced statistics and machine learning to determine the quality, accuracy, and integrity of clinical trial data both during and after study conduct. Aligned with guidance from the FDA, EMA, and ICH E6 (R2), CluePoints is deployed to support central and on-site monitoring, medical review, quality risk management and to drive a holistic Risk-Based strategy in all trials. Coupled with thought leadership and consulting expertise to aid pre-study risk assessment, identification of risk controls and solution implementation, you now have everything you need to adhere with global regulatory guidance. The result is positive clinical development outcomes, increased operational efficiency, lower costs and reduced regulatory submission risk as part of the industry paradigm shift to RBQM.

