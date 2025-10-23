Clutch Commits $1,000,000 in 2026 Toward the Credit Union Mission

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the digital origination platform built exclusively for credit unions, today announced a $1,000,000 reinvestment commitment for 2026 - its largest to date - dedicated to supporting initiatives that advance the credit union movement, strengthen local communities, and expand member-first innovation.

This investment underscores Clutch's belief that credit unions are critical to the future of American financial services, and that fintech partners must play a direct role in advancing that future.

"Credit unions exist to serve their members and communities, and we believe their technology partners should do the same," said Nicky Hinrichsen, CEO and co-founder of Clutch. "This $1,000,000 commitment represents our pledge to fuel the credit union mission - not as philanthropy, but as shared progress."

How the Funds Will Be Directed

Clutch's 2026 reinvestment will focus on three priority areas:

Client-driven impact initiatives: partnering with credit unions to amplify community programs, financial inclusion efforts, and local giving.





National and regional credit union associations and causes, advancing advocacy and member-first innovation.





Education and awareness: increasing visibility of the credit union difference and equipping institutions to compete with fintech disruptors and large banks.

Built For Credit Unions, Not an Exit

This is the next chapter in Clutch's long-standing alignment with the credit union mission.

Clutch was founded exclusively to serve credit unions, with no plans for a quick acquisition or pivot.





CEO Nicky Hinrichsen is a member of 10 credit unions and serves on a credit union advisory board.





Clutch holds more than $55 million in reserves with credit unions, ensuring that its financial strength also supports the cooperative system.





Backed by strategic investors TruStage and The Curql Collective, Clutch continues to prioritize solutions that expand lending, deposits, and member engagement, while preserving the values that define credit unions.

"We're not just building technology; we're investing in the very movement we serve," Hinrichsen added. "By aligning our business success with the long-term health of credit unions, we're ensuring this industry continues to thrive."

