Clymb Clinical is pleased to announce Data Mapper™ - an AI-driven, web-based platform that streamlines SDTM and ADaM mapping as part of the expanding Clymbr Hub™ ecosystem

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Mapper™, the latest addition to the Clymbr Hub™, enables statistical programmers to ingest clinical study documents and metadata (including Protocol, CRF, SAP, EDC and external data) to automatically generate CDISC SDTM mapping specifications and ADaM derivation frameworks. The platform provides an intuitive, collaborative workspace where programmers and stakeholders can review, refine, and manage mapping specifications in real time.

Data Mapper: AI‑Enabled SDTM and ADaM Automation

Clymbr Hub Overview

Data Mapper transforms study metadata into draft SDTM and ADaM specifications, accelerating one of the most time‑consuming steps in clinical reporting. Once specifications are finalized, Data Mapper's AI‑powered code generator produces production‑ready SAS or R programs aligned with the defined logic - reducing manual programming effort and improving consistency across studies.

Built on the same metadata-driven foundation as Clymb's flagship TFL Designer™ platform, Data Mapper supports standards reuse, cross-study scalability, and seamless integration into broader study automation workflows. The result is faster study startup timelines, improved quality, and reduced programming costs.

Through an integration with the CDISC Library API, Data Mapper enables dynamic consumption of standards metadata directly from CDISC sources. This standards-connected architecture supports greater consistency, traceability, and automation across study workflows while aligning with the long-term vision of the CDISC 360i initiative for an interoperable, metadata-driven clinical data ecosystem.

Clymbr Hub™: End‑to‑End Automation from Data Collection to Clinical Study Report

With the addition of Data Mapper, Clymb moves one step closer to its vision of true end‑to‑end automation. Customers using the Clymbr Hub can now automate their biostatistics and statistical programming workflows from EDC data ingestion through SDTM/ADaM generation, SAP development, TFL creation, and CSR assembly.

Leadership Perspectives

"We believe the future of statistical programming and clinical reporting is metadata-driven, standards-connected, and AI-assisted," said Bhavin Busa, Co-Founder. "By integrating with CDISC Library and aligning with the principles of the CDISC 360i vision, Data Mapper helps move the industry toward a more automated and interoperable future."

"Our customers have been asking for SDTM and ADaM automation for over a year, so we're excited to bring Data Mapper into production," added Colin Izzo, Co‑Founder. "Since launching the Clymbr Hub, we've seen strong interest from both existing and prospective customers - Data Mapper will be a game‑changer."

Availability and Looking Ahead:

Data Mapper is currently being used by early adopters and will be available for production use in July 2026. To learn more or join the early adopter program, contact [email protected].

You can also visit clymbclinical.com or come meet the Clymb team at PharmaSUG, May 30–June 2 in Boston, MA.

SOURCE Clymb Clinical