CMA CGM Foundation and The Salvation Army Collaborate to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Thousands in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartwarming display of community outreach, the CMA CGM Foundation donated 1,500 locally sourced turkeys and 2,000 bags of Thanksgiving food staples to individuals and families facing hunger and food insecurity in Los Angeles. This action provides more than 25,000 warm meals to those in need this Thanksgiving. The turkeys were delivered by CEVA Logistics and distributed to the community by CMA CGM employee volunteers.

CMA CGM Foundation

This contribution is part of the CMA CGM Foundation's "Giving Across North America" campaign, now in its fourth year, which will provide 133,000 meals across the United States and Canada this holiday season.

A Partnership with Purpose

The CMA CGM Foundation partnered with The Salvation Army to successfully distribute meals across the U.S. Today, the campaign was in action at The Salvation Army Siemon Family Youth & Community Center in Los Angeles, as volunteers handed out 16 lb. turkeys, along with bags of food staples, enough for a complete Thanksgiving meal for a family of five. The food was distributed to the community who arrived on foot and via drive-thru.

Peter Levesque, President and CEO of CMA CGM (America) LLC and American President Lines, LLC, said, "This CMA CGM Foundation action, in partnership with The Salvation Army, provides warm meals to thousands in our Los Angeles community who face hunger and food insecurity. We are grateful to our employee volunteers whose hard work made this action a success. At Thanksgiving and throughout the year, we are committed to giving back to the communities where we work and live."

Edwin Perry, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Southern California Division Siemon Youth & Community Center added, "It is partnerships like these that enable us to magnify our impact, ensuring that the spirit of Thanksgiving touches as many lives as possible. We're profoundly grateful for the CMA CGM Foundation's unwavering support."

Addressing Food Insecurity Across North America

Following a successful launch in Montréal, Canada in October, the next stop for the "Giving Across North America" campaign is New York City, NY, followed by Norfolk, VA, where thousands more turkey and meals will be distributed.

At the culmination of this initiative, the CMA CGM Foundation will have mobilized 250 CMA CGM staff member volunteers and distributed a combined total of 5,500 turkeys, 15,130 bags of food staples to feed a family of five, and 350 hot meals to homebound seniors, providing an estimated 133,000 meals to North Americans in need.

About the CMA CGM Foundation

Established in 2005 under the chairmanship of Tanya Saadé Zeenny, the CMA CGM Foundation is deeply invested in promoting "Education for All." With 400 projects supported since its inception, the foundation has continually addressed global humanitarian challenges. Notably, its Containers of Hope operation since 2012 has facilitated free shipping of humanitarian relief by global NGOs via CMA CGM Group's lines.

Learn more: CMA CGM Foundation. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually aids over 30 million Americans in overcoming poverty, addiction, and economic hardship through an array of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for individuals battling drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for those in need, The Salvation Army is making a significant impact at its 7,000 centers of operation across the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on The Chronicle of Philanthropy's list of "America's Favorite Charities."

Learn more: Salvation Army Southern California. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Salvation Army, Southern California Division