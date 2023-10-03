SALVATION ARMY PASADENA CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF DIANE AND JOHN MULLIN HOPE CENTER, A HAVEN FOR THE HOMELESS IN PASADENA

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, generously sponsored by Walton Construction, Inc., on October 12, 2023. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will commence at 10:30 am at its address, 1000 E. Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA. Leading the event as the mistress of ceremonies will be Lisa Guerrero from Inside Edition. The ceremony will feature a lineup of esteemed speakers, including keynote speaker and philanthropist Rebecca King Crews, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, Los Angeles County's 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Commissioner Douglas Riley from The Salvation Army, Western Territory Commander, and Lt. Colonel Mike Dickinson, Southern California Divisional Commander from The Salvation Army. Entertainment will be provided by international entertainer and author Stephanie Spruill.

Thanks to unwavering support from the City of Pasadena, the Los Angeles Development Authority, Bank of America, and various enterprise and community partnerships, this four-story facility will offer a secure and permanent residence for 65 previously unhoused individuals from the Pasadena area. The Cynthia and Michael Malone Family Hope Pantry, located on the first floor, will house a state-of-the-art food pantry and provide a wide array of social services.

Diane and John Mullin, the benefactors behind the Hope Center, shared their sentiments, saying, "Working together with The Salvation Army to assist others has been a gift to us. Our ability to be part of this incredible journey, to create a facility that supports the community, and to provide others with the opportunity for a better life, is a blessing."

This newly furnished facility offers residents a sense of normalcy and dignity, providing them with the opportunity to break free from homelessness. With the support of The Salvation Army's resources, residents can embark on a new life, bolstered and equipped for the journey ahead, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the capital campaign development team and generous operational funders.

Michael and Cynthia Malone, sponsors of the Family Hope Pantry, expressed their appreciation, saying, "The Salvation Army has a history of helping those in need to heal and to face life successfully; our family could not be happier about this partnership."

Lt. Colonel Mike Dickinson, Salvation Army Southern California Divisional Commander, added, "We are thankful for all the time and effort that went into bringing this place to life. We know lives will be changed, and the future of Pasadena will look different because of this."

For more information about the grand opening and ways to support the Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, please visit www.pasadenahopecenter.com.

About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army annually aids over 30 million Americans in overcoming poverty, addiction, and economic hardship through an array of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for individuals battling drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for those in need, The Salvation Army is making a significant impact at its 7,000 centers of operation across the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on The Chronicle of Philanthropy's list of "America's Favorite Charities." For more information, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and use #DoingTheMostGood.

SOURCE The Salvation Army, Southern California Division