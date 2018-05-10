CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

"We are honored to recognize these men and women who created an entire industry with their forethought and strategic cultural expertise," said CMC Chair Isaac Mizrahi. "From agency leadership to creativity and media proliferation, each of our 2018 Hall of Fame inductees played a vital role in the flourishing multicultural marketing industry of today."

Daisy Expósito-Ulla

Expósito-Ulla, a luminary in advancing Hispanic and Multicultural Marketing, is Chairman and CEO of d expósito & Partners. Prior to founding her own agency over a decade ago, she was Chairman/CEO of Young & Rubicam/WPP's The Bravo Group, a company she helped launch and subsequently build during her twenty-four-year tenure. Under her watch, The Bravo Group would become the largest U.S. Hispanic agency of all time. As a visionary creative leader and partner to many respected companies, she has achieved a transformational career in cross-cultural brand-building, working with clients such as AT&T, KRAFT Foods, Bank of America, Pfizer, Census 2000/2010. She has been acknowledged as a pivot of growth who helped engineer the dramatic evolution of the non-mainstream communications landscape. Among her current clients are AARP, Amica, McDonalds, US Army, FDA and Tajín. During her distinguished career, she has received numerous creative and professional awards such as the Matrix (NYWICI) and The Carnegie Corporation's Great Immigrant: Pride of America recognition. Most recently, she received the ADCOLOR® Lifetime Achievement Award and her agency was named Agency of the Year by the AEF in 2015, a first for a multicultural and independent agency. Daisy has consistently been recognized as one of the most influential Latinas in the United States during her over 30+ year career in multicultural marketing. She currently serves on industry boards such as the Advertising Educational Foundation (AEF), the 4 A's and the Nielsen Advisory Board. She is founder, former president and now board member of the Culture Marketing Council (formerly AHAA). Additionally, she serves on the board of the Repertorio Español Theater. She is married to her business partner Jorge Ulla, a recognized award-winning filmmaker. Their son Gabriel is an accomplished writer. On April 24th, 2018, she was inducted to the American Advertising Federation's Hall of Fame and was also the recipient of the David Bell Award for her service to the advertising industry.

Monica Lozano and the Lozano Family

Monica is one of the most respected Hispanic business leaders in America with a thirty-year record of leading diversified media organizations. Currently Chair of the Board of US Hispanic Media, Inc. the parent company of ImpreMedia LLC, Monica recently retired after five years as CEO of ImpreMedia, one of the largest media companies serving Hispanic communities in the United States. Prior to this, Lozano led the publications division for the company and was Publisher and CEO of La Opinión, the largest and most influential Hispanic newspaper in the country. She has served as chair of the National Council of La Raza where she served as board chair. In addition, she is a member of the board of directors of Bank of America, the Walt Disney Company, the University of Southern California, the Weingart Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation. In 2013 she completed a 12-year term as Regent of the University of California but was asked to return by Governor Jerry Brown who re-appointed Lozano in 2014. She served as a member of President Obama's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness as well as the President's Economic Recovery Advisory Board prior to that. She has won numerous awards including the Poder Business Leader Award, "Media Executive of the Year" from AHAA, US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's "CEO of the Year", National Immigration Forum "Keeper of the American Dream" Award, NCLR "Raul Yzaguirre President's Award", National Conference on Civil Rights "Hubert H. Humphrey Award", and the National Society of Hispanic MBA's Brillante Award among others. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Inter-American Dialogue.

Nick Mendoza

A visionary and one of the most influential creative directors, Nick began his career in Advertising with Jay Chiat & Associates as an Art Director. He moved onto Young & Rubicam where he worked in New York, Caracas and Mexico City, serving as Creative Director for numerous marquis brands, including Chrysler, Frito Lay, General Foods, Johnson & Johnson and Proctor &Gamble. In 1979, he and Dick Dillon founded Mendoza Dillon & Asociados which went on to become one of the largest Hispanic Agencies in the United States. As partner and creative director, Nick developed campaigns for such clients as Johnson & Johnson, Tylenol, Miller Brewing Co, General Foods, Nissan Motors USA, and many others. In 1985 Nick sold his shares in MD&A and opened his own production company. As a director he worked on scores of top Hispanic commercials for an elite list of clients, including Miller, Wendy's, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, McDonald's and Burger King. Nick co-founded Mendoza Dillon Inc, an agency that billed over $100 million, and won numerous accolades, including Clio, Belding, New York Film Festival and Se Habla Español awards. He currently is the CEO of his own advertising agency in Henderson, Nevada.

Hector & Norma Orcí

Hector and Norma Orci had been married 18 years before making the final commitment of working together. Before that, Hector had started out at Procter & Gamble Cincinnati , did a stint at Y&R and at McCann-Erickson, and was CEO of Doyle Dane Bernbach-Mexico. Once their kids started school, Norma got her start on the Creative team at Noble & Asociados, Mexico's then-largest ad agency. As Creative Director, she worked on major Mexico accounts as well as the Noble Newport accounts, servicing the U.S. Hispanic market.

In 1982, McCann-Erickson offered them the chance to work together to address U.S. Latinos. The Orci's moved to Los Angeles, and La Agencia de McCann-Erickson was born. In 1986, the Orci's spun off to create La Agencia de Orci—today's Orcí Advetising.

Together, Hector and Norma helped pioneer the growth and recognition of the US Hispanic marketing industry, while forging lasting bonds between Fortune 500 companies and the Hispanic Community. Norma's Creative vision of "Share of Heart ®" has established strong relationships between Latino consumers and some of America's best-loved brands. By always reflecting an authentic and positive image of Latinos and showing how the brand fits into their life and makes it better.

The Orci's were instrumental in forming the Cultural Marketing Council (CMC/ahaa), the industry's first and most influential trade organization. Hector was elected its first chairman and now serves as a lifetime board member. Among the highlights of Hector and Norma's many recognitions are MALDEF's Corporate Responsibility Award, the American Advertising Federations' Diversity Achievement Award, and the New American Alliance's Philanthropists of the Year Award. For over 17 years, The Orci's and their colleagues taught a UCLA Extension course on Advertising Effectively to the Latino Consumer. Through the Advertising Educational Foundation (AEF) Ambassador Program, Hector and Norma have lectured at colleges and universities across the country. And they were on the faculty of the National Hispanic Corporate Council Institute (NHCCI), helping Corporate America to understand, value, and better serve the Latino Community.

Over the years, the Orcí's work for Honda, Disneyland, Verizon, Dole and dozens of other well-loved brands, has helped to raise the standard of Communication to U.S. Latinos, has won many awards, and has earned a lot of Latino Share of Heart for their clients.

Separately and/or together, Hector and Norma have served on the boards of the AAF, AHAA, New America Alliance, MALDEF, ProAmérica Bank, and The Southern California Children's Bureau. They currently serve on the Academy for Arts and Enterprise (LAAAE), and The Hispanic Communications Network.

