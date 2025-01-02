CMC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share

News provided by

Commercial Metals Company

Jan 02, 2025, 08:47 ET

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, January 2, 2025, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company ("CMC" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 241st consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on January 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2025. 

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, CMC offers products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial and energy generation and transmission.

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CMC Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today published its sustainability report for 2024, showcasing the company's industry-leading environmental...

CMC Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call Webcast Details

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), in conjunction with its first quarter earnings release for fiscal 2025, invites you to listen to its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics