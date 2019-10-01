CMC Annual Summit Comes to New York City April 27-29, 2020

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CMC: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing announced that its annual multicultural marketing summit will take place at the Westin Hotel Times Square in New York City from April 27-29, 2020.

With 52 percent of individuals under 18 years old being ethnically and racially diverse, the 2020 CMC Annual Summit is a call to action for brands and agencies to hone their Multicultural Readiness in order to navigate this seismic shift in the nation's cultural landscape.

"Marketers who are neither investing in this new majority nor culturally fluent when it comes to this diverse mainstream are losing market share every day," said CMC Chair-Elect and Conference Chair Gonzalo Del Fa, president of GroupM Multicultural. "No other marketing conference will focus more on this new majority, giving insights, strategies and best practices to help brands understand that today's marketing must be inherently culture-driven."

Attendees can expect C-suite executives and top leaders from agencies and top brands, headliners in entertainment and journalism, creatives, trendsetters, influencers, futurists—all bringing their own multicultural experience and lessons, inherently valuable to the entire marketing community.

About CMC

Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

